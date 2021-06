NetApp stock (NASDAQ: NTAP) is up around 25% so far this year, but at the current price near $81 per share, we believe that NetApp stock has around 15% potential downside. Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that NetApp stock is up almost 2.25x from its low in March 2020, and after posting mixed full-year 2021 numbers, it’s clear that demand for the company’s products hasn’t yet recovered. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 35% Change In NetApp Stock Between 2018 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.