It was rather refreshing that the Orioles didn’t just sell everything they had at this year’s MLB trade deadline for whatever return they could receive. Even if illogical, Orioles fans certainly seemed to at least somewhat fear the possibility that the team would continue to shed talent, and in the case of Trey Mancini, someone who might stand to make some actual money via arbitration next year. But they didn’t do that. They didn’t do much of anything. And when explaining why, Orioles general manager Mike Elias said something that was, frankly, downright hopeful: