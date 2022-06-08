Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm in 2022

The Galaxy Watch is still one of the best Samsung smartwatches, even if it's getting along in years, and it deserves one of the best Samsung Galaxy watchbands. Not only to keep it secured to your wrist but also to help customize it to better fit your style. The watch allows you to choose from several watch faces to get the right look for the screen, but you can easily replace the strap using a standard 22mm watch band for the 46mm Galaxy Watch to make it even more you.

Fullmosa stainless steel watch band

Top pick

Sometimes the feel of metal can be calming as well as being more stable than other materials. If you need a band that you know is safe to use, then stainless steel is the ticket. This adjustable mesh-style band is super comfortable and looks great too.

V-MORO 22mm Stainless Steel Strap

Totally metal

This strap from V-MORO comes with heavy-duty stainless steel, and it goes on instantly with the built-in clasp. It's available in black or silver to better match your watch, and it can be installed with quick-release pins.

LDFAS 22mm Wood Band

Wooden wonder

This band will help you stand out from the crowd, with the red sandalwood between each link. You can get this band in either black or silver steel, and both look great with the redwood. There's a clasp to get the band on and off your wrist and quick-release pins to join the band and watch.

Speidel Stainless Steel Watch Band

Super stretchy

These stretch watchbands are my favorite because they're super easy to slip on and off, and they're the perfect fit. Of course, you'll likely need a jeweler's help to get that perfect fit, but it's worth it. This one from Speidel comes in either a straight end for easier installation or a curved end to better match the contours of your watch.

Epoosuo Silicon Replacement Strap

For the fitness gurus

The Galaxy Watch comes with a silicone band to use when you work out, but this band will be a little better. There are more perforations on it, so your wrist will breathe a bit easier. More perforations also mean a more exact fit, definitely important if you're monitoring your heart rate.

Fullmosa Genuine Leather Watch Band

Budget-friendly

If you prefer a thinner leather watch strap — or just want to save a few dollars — this band from Fullmosa is a great option. You can choose from 10 different bands and buckle color combinations to best match your style, and there's an included installation tool to get the band on your watch. The buckle is heavy metal, so it'll be nice and sturdy on your wrist.

Ritche NATO nylon watch band

Buckle up

The Ritche NATO-style watch band is another super durable watch band. This one is made from ballistic nylon and has a bit of tactical style while still being comfortable.

Coobes leather cuff

Get cuffed out

This impressive, wide cuff-style band comes in four colors and has a wide section right under your Galaxy Watch itself so that you won't feel the cold metal against your skin — just soft, supple leather.

Barton Elite silicone band

Sporty style

Barton Elite's bands come in 16 color styles, many of them two-tone, and made from a firm but flexible silicone. Each band comes with two lengths of the long side of the strap with holes, which allows you to find the perfect fit for your wrist.

Beafiry canvas quick release

Classic canvas

A good canvas watchband is tough to beat. Beafiry makes a solid, durable band that complements your watch while being super comfortable. The material is rugged and durable, while still being comfortable to wear.

Accessorize your favorite wrist accessory

No matter your style, it's easy to find a replacement band for your Samsung smartwatch . Though the Galaxy Watch isn't the newest watch, it's still very capable, and swapping out the standard 22mm straps keeps it looking fresh ... And since watchmakers have used that size for centuries, it shouldn't be hard to find the perfect watch band for you.

A watch band that can mesh with various looks while staying comfortable is key, and the Fullmosa stainless steel mesh band does just that. You get a high-quality band with so many clasp points that you're sure to get the perfect fit.

It's also hard to go wrong with a good ol' leather band. Whether you prefer more of a classic look with something like the Ditou leather band or to stand out a bit more with a cuff-style band from Coobes. Either way, you'll have a strap that will last a long time. I like to keep a perforated silicone band in my rotation for workouts, and the band from Epoosuo is my go-to with its comfort and durability.