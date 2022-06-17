ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best keyboards for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

By Kelly Peirce
 2 days ago

So, you want a keyboard to use with your PS4 or PS5. If you're going to use it with games, know that most PS4 games only support keyboards for sending messages to other players in-game, not as an alternative controller. Because of this, you should probably save your money and don't go all-out on a fancy mechanical gaming keyboard. A compact or lightweight keyboard can sit next to you on the couch while you play games and is just as easy to pull into your lap for a quick message. Here are some of the best PS4 keyboards (that also work with PS5) you can get right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXTSA_0FjprJXs00

Logitech K360

If you're looking for a simple, wireless, compact keyboard that works and doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you might want to consider this one from Logitech. Its small size makes it ideal for storing away easily as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLjbb_0FjprJXs00

Macally USB Wired Keyboard

The tactile keys on this one offer a satisfying feel. Since drivers or dongles aren't needed, it's compatible with most other devices, making it an easy top choice for this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vyp7d_0FjprJXs00

Arteck rechargeable keyboard

Larger hands may feel cramped on this small keyboard, but the snug fit shouldn't affect typing, and the feedback of the keys might make up for it. Plus, the three back-lit colors keep things stylishly illuminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxP4i_0FjprJXs00

Logitech - K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard - Black

If you like the K360, but it's just too snug, check out the K800. It doesn't brandish a bunch of bells and whistles, but it offers more finger space to keep you comfortably connected to friends and family online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yEzJ_0FjprJXs00

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

If you plan on sharing a keyboard with your PC, you might as well get the extras. This optomechanical key, multi-functional keyboard is great for switching back and forth between console and computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfb8E_0FjprJXs00

Razer - Turret Wireless Gaming Bundle with Back Lighting - Black

If money isn't a problem, the Razer Turret pairs wirelessly and provides a premium wireless mouse and keyboard experience that'll work on consoles.

Weigh out your options

When getting a keyboard for your PS4 or PS5, assuming you grab one through restocks , you need not go all-out (unless you want to). A few games support a mouse and keyboard for control, but most only allow you to use it for messaging in-game. So, for example, you can use it for inputting passwords or doing searches, but it has limited capability.

Whatever keyboard you use with your PlayStation console, it should make your gaming experience better. There are plenty of great options ranging in budget, durability, size, and connectivity. Just make sure you weigh all the options and your preferences. If you have larger hands, you would probably be more comfortable with a full-sized keyboard like the Logitech K800. Once you're set with a keyboard, consider grabbing one of the best PS5 headsets as well to complete your experience.

At the end of the day, you want to make sure you find the one that best fits your needs and wallet. The Logitech K360 is our favorite for its sheer convenience, compactness, and overall quality. It's cheap too! Let's be real, though: these options are great, so you can't go wrong with any of them!

