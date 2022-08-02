ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices and deals in August 2022

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PlGO_0FjdX91300

Picking up any kind of Xbox Game Pass deal will ensure you elevate Microsoft's best offer from good to great. Naturally, starting an Xbox Game Pass subscription gets you access to hundreds of games in an instant - but if you can combine that with a discount on the membership, then you can really maximise that value.

The Xbox Game Pass price system works across three tiers: Console, PC, and Ultimate. The first two get you Xbox Game Pass on your Xbox One or computer, ( $9.99 / £7.99pm for consoles, $4.99 / £3.99pm for PC ). At the other end of the scale is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This gives you access to the Xbox and PC libraries as well as online play through Xbox Live Gold.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price is $14.99 / £14.99 per month , but you'll also find three-month memberships available for $44.99 / £44.99 . Although it's more expensive, it's also better value for money overall, and you'll find plenty of Xbox Game Pass deals to lower that price as well.

There's a reason it's one of the best Xbox Series X accessories going right now - the all-in-one membership packs everything you need for a rich experience filled with games and online play. However, if you're just playing solo, the cheaper Xbox Game Pass subscription is all you need.

We're rounding up all the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals and cheaper Game Pass prices just below. Of course, if you're just after online play, you'll need to check out the latest Xbox Live deals .

The best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals

If you want to combine your Xbox Game Pass PC and Console subscriptions, and pick up some Live Gold months as well, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals are a much better value pick. While a little pricier than the single Game Pass subscriptions available further down, you'll find all the lowest prices for three month subscriptions just below.

The best Xbox Game Pass deals

While the service itself is awesome, Xbox Game Pass deals can still be pricey - especially if you go for a full year's subscription. With that in mind, we've hunted down the cheapest offers from across the internet to save you money. These are updated every 30 minutes, so be sure to check back in every now and then if you can't see a bargain today.

What's new on Xbox Game Pass for July 2022?

Xbox Game Pass adds more games to its collection every month. This digital care package is usually several games strong, and depending on your membership, you can get games for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, or PC.

To give you a headstart on everything coming your way this month, you'll find all the new games currently announced for July 2022 below:

  • Far Cry 5 (Console, PC, Cloud) - July 1
  • Last Call BBS (PC) - July 5
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Console) - July 7
  • Escape Academy (Console) - July 14
  • As Dusk Falls (Console, PC) - July 19
  • Immortality (Console, PC) - July 26

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2022?

With new games on the way, it's time to say goodbye to some older favorites. The games leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2022 are listed below.

  • FIFA 20
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Last Stop
  • Moto GP 20

Is there an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month subscription?

There is currently no official Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month subscription, with many retailers only offering one or three month cards. However, these codes are stackable, so you can load up and not have to think about your library for a full year.


How to drop the Xbox Game Pass price to $1

Microsoft offers an introductory rate of $1 / £1 for your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This deal is reserved for newcomers to the service, however, so you won't be able to take advantage if you're renewing.

Is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price worth it?

If you're at all interested in keeping up with the latest first party Xbox releases, or exploring the massive back catalogue of first and third party titles on the system, Xbox Game Pass is definitely worth it. However, that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price is a little higher, and it's worth considering whether you're going to be using the additional features it includes.

If you're not going to be playing online (remember, Microsoft doesn't require a Live Gold subscription for free to play titles anymore), and you don't expect to be buying too many games from the store outright, the Game Pass Ultimate price might not be for you and you're better off sticking with the skinnier subscription.

However, if you're currently paying for a Live Gold membership (that you use regularly), we'd recommend rolling both subscriptions in together.

You'll also find plenty of Xbox One accessories to compliment your Game Pass subscription. We're also rounding up the best Xbox One controllers and best Xbox Series X headsets as well.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Game Console#Video Game#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
PC Gamer

You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now

All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X

Nintendo continues to produce and publish great exclusives for the Nintendo Switch, and this list of the top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives aims to put a highlight on these games. While the big-ticket games like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and the Metroid Prime games are still long ways off, we’re […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Here's The Best Deals Right Now

PlayStation's Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, and there's more than enough incredible deals to get excited about. This includes a number of digital and physical PS5 games going on sale for a limited time only. Some of our favorite discounts in the sale include game of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Windows 10
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked

As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC

Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC. After a whole lot of leaks (opens in new tab), Square Enix have finally come out and announced that, yes, they really are remaking 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it hits Steam on November 11.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

NBA 2K23 teases true change for the first time on PS5 and Xbox Series X

However much you love FIFA or its tortured artist cousin eFootball, hand on heart it never looks true to the real thing. NBA 2K23 is different. Perhaps benefiting from a 5v5 format and a sport that intrinsically seems to lend itself to closer simulation, Visual Concepts' all-conquering, VC-hoovering series doesn't just look like you've accidentally switched to an NBA League Pass stream. It looks as if it plays like the real thing too, with an uncanny ebb and flow to proceedings.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love

Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Nintendo Switch Online memberships are faltering because households own multiple Switches, says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions are slowing because people own multiple Switch consoles, Nintendo has claimed. Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published its latest fiscal quarter results (opens in new tab), in which the company provides detailed comments for the past three months. On page 14 of the document, Nintendo stated that "growth in the number of members has become more moderate," with regards to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster - IGN Daily Fix

In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy