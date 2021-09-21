‘Euphoria Morning’ A Fresh Start For Chris Cornell
Superficially, Chris Cornell’s solo debut album, Euphoria Morning (later reissued as Euphoria Mourning), ticked all the important boxes. Widely accepted as an artistic triumph by the critics, it peaked inside the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and its signature single, “Can’t Change Me,” received a Grammy nomination. Yet the album’s slow-burning success belied the fact that its creation was a cathartic experience for the former Soundgarden vocalist.www.udiscovermusic.com
