Upcoming Xbox One games for 2022 and beyond

We're halfway through 2022, but there are still plenty of upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to. All manner of releases are scheduled for the next 12 months - including Xbox exclusives - so to help you build a little calendar of launch dates, we've put together a list of all of the most anticipated new Xbox One games for you.

And to make your life easier, we've also put the list together in release date order, so you know what to look out for first. While some upcoming titles are still TBC, we'll also be updating this list with any developments about those all-important launch windows so you can stay on top of everything that's on the way. So, without further ado, here are all of the upcoming Xbox One games to watch out for in 2022 and beyond.

2022

Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Sega)

Release date: August 9, 2022

What is it? The latest management sim from the team behind Two Point Hospital (and the original creators of Theme Hospital).

Two Point Campus is the next step in the journey for the Two Point universe, as we move away from medicine and right onto college. You'll have to look after everything from the design and layout of your brand new school to the intricate details surrounding the happiness and well-being of your students. It's a much more personal level of sim than before, and all the more fun for it.

Saints Row

(Image credit: Volition)

Release date: August 23, 2022

What is it? A Saints Row reboot for the new generation.

Saints Row is back, but rather than a sequel to Saints Row 4, developer Volition is delivering a reboot that's more grounded than the series has been in recent years. You'll be exploring the origin story of The Saints, playing again as the fully customizable Boss with a small crew. It'll be up to you to define what sort of crime empire they build though, with the city of Santo Ileso yours to take for yourself - well if you can get by the other gangs of course.

TBC 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: Marvel)

Release date: TBC 2022

What is it? A brand new strategy game from Firaxis.

Imagine XCOM but with a roster of Marvel superheroes to choose from, and you've basically got Marvel's Midnight Suns. You'll play as The Hunter, the first fully customizable Marvel character, and you'll be leading a selection of heroes from a pick of 12 against Lillith, Mother of Demons. Same turn-based combat you know and love from Firaxis, but on a whole new scale.

Somerville

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Release date: TBC 2022

What is it? A narrative adventure where we play as a family trying to survive amidst a sci-fi catastrophe.

When a project is from a studio led by the founder of Limbo and Inside developer Playdead, you know that it’s not going to be all kittens and rainbows. The beautifully stylized Somerville looks like another agonizingly stressful narrative journey as we follow a family through a major disaster. Given that we’re even joined by the family dog, you can just tell that the threat of loss amidst chaos is going to be a pervasive theme. At least we have until 2022 to prepare.

Party Animals

(Image credit: Recreate Games)

Release date: TBC 2022

What is it? A chaotic physics-based brawler with adorable pudgy animals and absurd weaponry.

There’s absolutely no shortage of party games where the name of the game is to annihilate your friends but none of them let you play as a kitten or a corgi and force you to fight over gummy bears. Party Animals is the latest in a long line of physics-based chaos machines but stands out with its frankly adorable roster of characters. A dinosaur called Underbite, Carrot the bunny, and Otta the, well, otter are all waiting for you to arm them with crossbows and kill each other in hilarious ways. How could we disappoint them?

A Plague Tale: Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2022

What is it? A trip back to the rat-infested world of 14th century France with a pair of young siblings

A Plague Tale: Innocence was a lovely rat-packed surprise when it launched back in 2019 (no, a rat didn’t write this) but we really didn’t expect a sequel from Asobo Studio. A Plague Tale: Requiem though will continue to follow brother and sister duo Hugo and Amicia as they, this time, try and escape a curse. Once again we’re promised a ‘brutal, uncaring world’ to explore and the trailer had a literal giant wave of rodents so we know the glittering-eyed beasties will return too. Here we were thinking we could say ‘rats all folks…’

Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: TBC 2022

What is it? A naval combat game themed around pirates and being a pirate.

Although it's been delayed, and delayed, you should still be excited about Skull and Bones. Taking inspiration, and source material, from the naval combat sections of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Skull and Bones is all about making masts crumble into matchsticks, bringing multiplayer to that watery combat with big boats and a lot of loot. There's a single-player campaign too, where you can practice your best Jack Sparrow impression, we're just not sure when you'll actually get to play it.

TBC

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Release date : TBC

What is it? A vampire RPG - need we say more?

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 throws you into the seedy underbelly of Seattle where creatures roam, but thankfully you're a vampire. Turned as an act of vampire terrorism during the 'Mass Embrace', you'll soon get caught up in vampire faction politics, where you're still just trying to deal with your new way of life. This is an RPG at its core too, filled with player choices, a strong narrative, and branching dialogue options too.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Release date : TBC

What is it? A surprise sequel to Hellblade coming to Xbox Series X.

Okay, so technically this is really for our list of upcoming Xbox Series X games, but we have a sneaking suspicion it may well also launch across the Xbox One family too. The sequel, called Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is a bit of a mystery right now. Every unnerving trailer we've had suggests another harrowing journey for our troubled hero though.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Release date: TBC

What is it? The long ( looooooong ) awaited prequel to the last-last-gen classic.

Space monkeys. A vast sector of the universe to explore with your ever-expanding ship crew. Gameplay that scales from ground-level, action-adventure to full-scale, interstellar flight. A densely textured, philosophically fuelled civilization that explores slavery, control, genetic engineering, cultural cross-pollination, and all the long-term, spiraling knock-on effects that come with that. Beyond Good & Evil 2 might have taken the best part of 15 years to appear, but Michel Ancel’s follow-up looks so, so much grander, more exciting, and more thoughtful than we ever imagined it could be.