Best ginger bakes

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for ginger cake recipes? Want the best Jamaican ginger cake? We have plenty of ginger cakes to try, including sticky ginger cake and much more. Next, try our orange cake recipes here. Ginger cake recipes. Jamaican ginger cake. Looking for the best ginger cake recipe? Check out this indulgent...

RecipesEpicurious

Beet, Rhubarb, and Ginger Soup

Sharp and sweet, rhubarb and beets were made for one another, and this soup is a fitting celebration of their union. I had intended to make a beet and apple soup (hitherto a favorite) one day, only to find I had no apples, so substituted the rhubarb instead, and have never looked back. (Though if you want to make the apple variant, simply use 2 Granny Smiths in its place. Or, for a Christ-massy version, use 1¾ cups of cranberries and an extra 4 ounces of beets.) The rhubarb undercuts what can, for me, be the cloying candied intensity of beets. Deep in color and sprightly in taste, this is a soup to have in a pitcher in the fridge for a tangy bowl of instant comfort whenever needed.
Food & Drinkselkrivermn.gov

Gluten-Free Baking Basics

Do you have a loved one or friend who is gluten-free either due to health issues or by lifestyle choice? Come to this class to learn the basics of gluten-free living. Heather Carpentier, Health and Wellness Consultant will be the presenter. Deadline to register is June 17. Fee: $5.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Soft-Baked Tart Snacks

The Little Bites Mini Tarts are a new product from the snack brand that will provide consumers with an easy way to enjoy the flavor of freshly baked desserts from virtually anywhere. The Mini Tarts come in three flavor options including Strawberry, Apple and Cinnamon, which are all crafted without any high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors in the mix. The snacks are crafted with real fruit and come in boxes of 30 tarts each.
Recipesfood24.com

Dipped baked pretzels

To make the beer & mustard dip, heat the beer and sugar in a saucepan and allow to simmer until about a third of the beer has reduced and the sugar granules have dissolved. Stir in the mustards and simmer for a few more minutes. Remove, cool and store in...
New Orleans, LAleitesculinaria.com

Baked Shrimp With Creole Sauce

Baked shrimp with creole sauce is a comforting soul food dinner, full of jumbo shrimp and garlic and simmered in a spicy, herby, buttery sauce. Make sure to serve them with something that will sop up all that lush jus. Adapted from Deborah VanTrece | The Twisted Soul Cookbook |...
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Smoked Baked Potatoes

Smoked baked potatoes are such an easy way to complete any meal. They come out perfectly slow-cooked and are so easy to make!. Ever since we got our Traeger, we’ve been obsessed with cooking full meals on it. What are smoked chicken legs without a delicious side to go with it?
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
Recipesrecipes.net

Ginger Roasted Salmon Recipe

This roasted salmon recipe is flavored with ginger and honey. This is a healthy and delicious dish that is full of flavor and nutrition. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a rack and spray with cooking spray. Place salmon, skin side down, on rack....
RecipesEyewitness News

No Bake Recipe of the Week

Kara and Caitlin are making No Bake Peanut Butter Bars. You'll find the recipe here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/23749/no-bake-peanut-butter-bars/
Recipeswincountry.com

Pesto Chicken Bake

This is a great meal if don’t feel like putting much effort into cooking. It also has a short list of ingredients, it’s also healthy and CHEAP!. Take your chicken breasts and put them in a baking pan or on a baking sheet. Make sure you grease the pan first. After that, cover the chicken breasts in some olive oil, and slap on a generous amount of pesto and spread it all over the breast. Then, add on some slices of fresh of mozzarella…slice up your tomatoes and add that on top of the mozzarella. Bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes, and your done!
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

NO BAKE ECLAIR CAKE

No Bake Eclair Cake made with graham crackers, vanilla pudding and a delicious fudgy chocolate frosting layer on top. This no bake chocolate eclair dessert tastes just like a cream puff!. It’s hot here. Like really hot! I really don’t like using my oven when it’s so hot, so I...
Alaska StateSELF

Level Up Baked Alaska

Produced by SELF with Halo Top | Watch chef Abby Swain teach SELF Editor Hannah Pasternak how to make a delicious baked Alaska with a special sweet treat from Halo Top. and teaching me to make a baked Alaska. There's chocolate on my shirt. [uplifting music]. So you've been making...
Food & DrinksSaveur

The 9 Best Sauté Pans for Perfect Searing, Braising, and Baking

When it comes to stocking a kitchen with cookware, there are a few obvious pieces you’ll know to invest in, like a nonstick skillet and a Dutch oven. But there will certainly be instances (mid-cooking, of course) where you find the skillet or frying pan a bit too shallow and the Dutch oven too cumbersome. So consider investing in their clever hybrid: the sauté pan.
Recipesrecipes.net

Cranberry-Ginger Jelly Recipe

Thanksgiving just got a little bit brighter and sweeter with this cranberry-ginger jelly that is sure to make your family meal an unforgettable one. Put cranberries, sugar, ginger, and 2 cups water into a medium saucepan. Cover, and bring to a simmer; cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until berries are soft.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Spiral Sweet Potato Bake

Meet your new favourite sweet potato recipe! Set in a mesmerising ringed pattern, this Sweet Potato Bake is simple to make, eye-catching and tastes even better than it looks. Here’s an excellent, special occasion-worthy side dish that’s still easy enough for dinner tonight!. A sweet potato side dish to impress!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Boozy Baked Good Coffees

The Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte is a baked good-inspired libation from the Twelve5 Beverage Co. that will provide consumers with a way to satisfy their sweet tooth and more. The drink is made with a malt beverage base that has been paired with the natural flavors of blackberry and blueberry to mimic the taste of the namesake berry crisp. The beverage is mixed with 100% Arabica coffee to make it a cocktail option that will boost energy levels and offer a more complex flavor experience than other refreshments on the market.
Recipesbeachbodyondemand.com

Vanilla Ginger Chiller

This smoothie recipe checks all the right boxes: it’s easy to make, delicious – thanks to creamy Vanilla Shakeology — and pretty to boot. Ground ginger adds a zingy kick and a teaspoon of honey adds a lovely hint of sweetness. If you love ginger, try one (or all) of...
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Stainless Steel Baking Sheets

One of the most unassuming but completely indispensable tools any baker and cook has is a baking sheet. These trusty trays won't win any awards for being buzzworthy, but they're functional beyond compare. A baking sheet does it all, from housing your cookies as they bake in the oven to organizing your ingredients when stored away. We've rounded up our favorite stainless steel baking sheets that are sturdy, high-quality, and long-lasting for all your present and future kitchen needs.