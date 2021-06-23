Best ginger bakes

Sharp and sweet, rhubarb and beets were made for one another, and this soup is a fitting celebration of their union. I had intended to make a beet and apple soup (hitherto a favorite) one day, only to find I had no apples, so substituted the rhubarb instead, and have never looked back. (Though if you want to make the apple variant, simply use 2 Granny Smiths in its place. Or, for a Christ-massy version, use 1¾ cups of cranberries and an extra 4 ounces of beets.) The rhubarb undercuts what can, for me, be the cloying candied intensity of beets. Deep in color and sprightly in taste, this is a soup to have in a pitcher in the fridge for a tangy bowl of instant comfort whenever needed.