Business Features

By Andrew G. Gordon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

New York Textiles Executive Joel Goldfarb Dies at 90

Goldfarb worked in New York's Garment District for decades and came out of retirement to work into his late…

By

Shannon Abloh to Become CEO, Managing Director of Virgil Abloh Securities

Virgil Abloh Securities' portfolio will work in such spheres as art, architecture, engineering, creative…

By

Frankfurt-based Fashion Designer Albrecht Ollendiek Still Loves New York

The designer will participate next month in Frankfurt Fashion Week and is planning a New York trunk show in…

By

Converse CEO Talks Pandemic, Strategy and Consumer Connections

The heritage brand was bought by Nike in 2003 for $315 million.

By

Michael Jordan’s Legacy Still Fuels Jordan Brand Growth

The brand known for its Air Jordan 1 sneakers posted sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2021.

By

CEO Talks: John Donahoe on Managing Through Crises and His Road Map for Nike’s Future

The Nike CEO joined as the pandemic, social unrest and other issues were raging.

By

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian’s Skims Hires Jordan Brand’s Andy Muir as CFO

Click here to read the full article. Skims’ latest expansion plans include additions to the C-suite.  The innerwear and swimwear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian and Los Angeles-based fashion entrepreneur Jens Grede has hired Jordan brand veteran Andy Muir to serve as its new chief financial officer. More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend “I am thrilled that Andy has joined Skims,” Grede told WWD exclusively. “Not only does she bring a wealth of experience with her from Jordan and Nike, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ivy Park Teams With Stan Smith, Lacoste Taps Hermann, Béis Pops Up at The Grove

Click here to read the full article. BEYONCÉ’S NEW COURT: Beyoncé and Stan Smith — a match made in heaven? The Beyhive will undoubtedly vote an unequivocal yes. On Friday, the entertainer, through her Ivy Park collection, will announce that her latest partnership with Adidas will be for the Super Sleek, a new sneaker silhouette from the ongoing Adidas x Ivy Park partnership. The shoe will be available beginning May 27.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsLacoste RTW Spring 2022Looking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Called We Stan Summer, the shoe is a modern take...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Pantone Teams Up With Spatial Labs in Strategic Partnership

Click here to read the full article. PRISMATIC VENTURES: As more fashion and apparel brands dive into the metaverse, Pantone has teamed up with Spatial Labs (SLabs) for the company’s first wearable hardware product, LNQ. Through this new strategic partnership, Pantone is magnifying its focus on digital transformation and experimentation with digital and physical products and how they relate to color. The blockchain-enabled technology, which SLabs refers to as “the wearable internet,” was founded by the digital architect Iddris Sandu. It is financially backed by Marcy Venture Partners, which was started by Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Larry Marcus. Describing SLabs as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ola Canvas Takes Over Aztech Mountain’s NYC Store

Click here to read the full article. Surf lifestyle brand Ola Canvas this summer is taking over the Aztech Mountain store in TriBeCa on 42 Hudson Street for its first retail experience. Founded by Eric Sheehan and Andrew Atkinson in 2018, Ola Canvas began offering a limited run of canvas board bags before expanding to apparel and accessories. The brand also collaborated with Sean Woolsey Studio to create a canvas bomber lounge chair.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Ola...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Essence

Jay-Z Makes Major Investment In Beauty Brand

Jay Z is joining his wife in the fashion and beauty investor space. Jay Z is joining his wife in the fashion and beauty investor space. ESSENCE recently reported that Beyonce joined Rihanna and others as an investor in a French women’s apparel brand—now it has been reported that Jay-Z is backing premier beauty brand Madison Reed in an investment totaling $33 million, according to Bloomberg.
RETAIL
Person
Allen Stone
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Aloe Blacc
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
John Donahoe
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects Director

Click here to read the full article. JCPenney appointed John Aylward as chief marketing officer and Kontoor Brands appointed Mame Annan-Brown to serve as ESG global head. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesSpecial Collections Give Kontoor Q1 Marketing EdgeShuffle Board: Target, Kontoor Name EVPs, Torrid's C-Suite Moves, New CMOs at Dickies, PF FlyersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
WWD

Eye

Billie Lourd Hosts Mujen Launch Party in L.A., Bruce Bozzi’s New Shochu Liquor Brand Created With Sondra Baker. Diane von Furstenberg is among company investors, WWD has learned exclusively. By. At the Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Dinner, Photography Is Paramount. The gala honored Mark Bradford, Laurene Powell Jobs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Bankers Keep Battling For Top Leadership Roles In Finance Space

In recent years, some large U.S. banks have taken actions to boost workforce and boardroom diversity. Yet, there is greater pressure on them now more than ever two years after the murder of George Floyd and the devastating sting COVID-19 has left on the Black community. Along with pledges of billions of dollars to fight systemic racism, some banks have delivered by promoting some Blacks, offering internships, and other programs to advance hiring and retention of people of color since 2020.
ECONOMY
WWD

Rihanna Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna has welcomed her first child. According to multiple outlets, the artist and entrepreneur gave birth to a son in Los Angeles on May 13. The baby is Rihanna’s first with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend Over the last few months, the singer-turned-fashion designer has been seen in some of her most fashion-forward outfits as of late, wearing looks by Off-White, The Attico, Stella McCartney, Valentino and more. While it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Personality Sean Stewart Launches L.A.-inspired Dirty Weekend

Click here to read the full article. New Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Dirty Weekend launches this weekend exclusively online. Sean Stewart, television personality, actor, model, entrepreneur and son of rocker Sir Rod Stewart, established Dirty Weekend with many inspirations including hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll, Los Angeles surf culture, ’90s fashion and street art. Stewart said he saw a gap in the market for California-inspired streetwear rooted in music.More from WWDAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionThey Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021The Attico Unveils "Life At Large" Streetwear Capsule The streetwear and summer collections include apparel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
WWD

Inside the Launch Party for Burberry and Lucien’s 10-day Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. If not for the Lucien awning wrapped in Burberry Check, it might have looked like just another night at the buzzy downtown restaurant to anyone passing by. Lucien and Burberry officially launched their collaboration in New York with a dinner on Wednesday night. Guests including Camila Morrone, Chloe Wise, Dixie D’Amelio, Hope Atherton, Lucien Smith, Ella Hunt and Mario Sorrenti navigated the intimate restaurant, where the Burberry touch was subtle and comprehensive: everything from the cloth napkins to the coasters and menus had been co-branded; even the cocktail ice cubes were marked with the British brand’s telltale “B.” The partnership, which celebrates “legacy and community,” will run May 19 through May 29.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:  Rihanna Gives Birth to Her First Baby Fila and Slam Jam Team Up for Capsule Collection Pierre Cardin Launches Climate Change Prizes
BUSINESS
WWD

Harry Styles Rules Twitter, Tag Heuer Goes Crypto, Omega Taps Allyson Felix

Click here to read the full article. HARRY RULES: Elon Musk might be grabbing the headlines about Twitter, but Harry Styles rules the platform – he’s the most popular “Harry” on Twitter, with Harry Potter and Prince Harry following behind. According to a new report, dubbed, “The Styles Report,” by Twitter, the singer is not only the most-talked about “Harry,” but he has one of the largest impressions on the platform, with fans discussing his music, fashion and beyond.More from WWDAudemars Piguet Toasts New Line, AmbassadorMytheresa and Loro Piana's L.A. Cocktail Party at The Stanley HouseInside the Burberry x Lucien Dinner The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts.com

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon, Walmart Vie for Metropolis Partnership

Today in the connected economy, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. looks for a strategic partner, and Amazon and Walmart are both reportedly in the running. Also, Square joins forces with artificial intelligence (AI) firm SoundHound to integrate call-in orders fielded by SoundHound’s voice assistant into its point-of-sale system, and Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services launch a UPI payments partnership with India’s RBL Bank.
BUSINESS
WWD

The 2022 WWD Beauty CEO Summit: Beauty’s Big Reframe

Click here to read the full article. Beauty is abuzz with possibility and potential. As the industry came together for the 2022 WWD Beauty CEO Summit, held May 9 to 11 at the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne, Fla., the energy was electric.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The presenters represented all areas of the industry — brands, retailers, big tech, investors, inventors, entrepreneurs and leading executives, and the audience, the largest for a Beauty CEO Summit, was equally as varied. The theme of the conference, Beauty Unfiltered: A Candid Look...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WWD

Designer Melody Ehsani’s Latest Collection Honors ‘Black Women in Defiance’

Click here to read the full article. Designer Melody Ehsani has joined forces with “I Support Black Women” campaign founder Trinice McNally, Black Women Radicals founder Jaimee Swift and national media organization Breakthrough to launch the “Black Women in Defiance” charm bracelet. The bracelet honors 10 Black women activists and historical figures from the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean and across the African Diaspora. Each one comes with a keepsake postcard providing history about the women featured, including their birthplace and heritage, the injustices they fought against and their contributions to society.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Outside View: At Trademark Conference, Talk of NFTs, Metaverse and Counterfeiting

Click here to read the full article. WASHINGTON, D.C. — At this year’s International Trademark Association conference, held April 30 to May 4 in the nation’s capital, intellectual property lawyers from around the world, including war-torn Ukraine, converged to discuss a range of legal issues affecting brands, from new legislation to NFTs and the metaverse, customs protection and counterfeiting. Barbara Kolsun, a leading fashion industry attorney in New York and the director of the Cardozo School of Law’s FAME Center (fashion, arts, media and entertainment), was at INTA to participate in a panel on the pending New York Fashion Sustainability and...
LAW
WWD

WWD

