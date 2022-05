The unassuming, down-to-earth Jersey rock band From Good Homes now has an unassuming, down-to-earth documentary. “Charlie Loves Our Band,” made with the jam/Americana band’s cooperation, will debut at this weekend’s New Jersey Documentary Film Festival in the band’s original hometown of Sparta. The 8:15 p.m. May 13 screening is sold out but a screening has been added, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

