Ellen Pompeo, Jason Segel and More Major TV Stars Who’ve Never Been Nominated for an Emmy

Shutterstock (2)

It’s an honor to be nominated … or so they say. Ellen Pompeo, Jason Segel and more of Hollywood’s most recognizable TV actors have somehow evaded the Emmy Awards throughout their careers.

Pompeo has been a television staple since Grey’s Anatomy first aired in 2005, but her work has yet to be celebrated by the Television Academy. Overall, the ABC drama has earned 39 nominations and five wins, with Katherine Heigl winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007. Chandra Wilson, Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight were all nominated for their work on the medical drama as well.

Despite never having scored Emmy recognition for her portrayal of Meredith Grey, Pompeo celebrated her former costar’s groundbreaking 2018 nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. At the time, Oh became the first Asian American actress to be nominated in that category for her role on Killing Eve.

“I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed A LOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well-deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can’t wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I’m sure,” the Massachusetts native tweeted in July 2018. “No one can touch this girl’s dedication to storytelling or her talent.”

While Pompeo has taken her snubs in stride, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam wasn’t as cordial after losing out on a nomination every year from 2008 to 2014.

“Lest we forget, it doesn’t matter at all,” the British actor told reporters in July 2014 after his final opportunity to be nominated for the FX series had passed. “I feel there’s this perception that we’re upset about this and … I really don’t give a s–t. I make this for the people that watch the show and I really care for me about the work that I do and for my friends that watch it. People don’t appreciate it. You can’t win them all.”

Scroll down to see which famous TV stars have never been nominated for an Emmy.