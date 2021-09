USC has made what many would consider a long overdue change at the head coach position. Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement Monday that Clay Helton has been fired as head coach, effective immediately. Donte Williams was named interim head coach, with Bohn saying Williams “gives us a higher probability for success the remainder of the season.” Bohn added that there will be a “national search” for a new head coach over the next several months.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO