Canine Names

Flea and tick season is in full swing right now, and as we start taking our dogs into the field again, chances of them encountering fleas and ticks are high. Warm, furry and low to the ground, dogs make vulnerable targets for fleas and ticks looking for a host which is why flea and tick prevention for dogs is important. Flea and tick-borne maladies range from the annoying, itchy bites of fleas to potentially serious diseases spread by ticks, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever making them some of the deadliest insects in the world. Once your dog brings fleas and ticks into the house, you become their next target.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO