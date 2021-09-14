CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

A German Farmer

 9 days ago

A German farmer with relatives in the US promised them some fresh pork sausages made by hand from his very own stock of pigs. But as the weeks went by, they gave him a call to complain that the package had not yet arrived. He told them, "Don't worry. The...

