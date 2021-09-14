A German Farmer

Deaths related to Covid-19 in America have surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed 675,000 people, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.US recorded over 676,000 deaths since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, crossing the estimated 675,000 deaths from last century's influenza pandemic.Ravaged by the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, the country is now reporting at least 2,000 deaths a day on average, the highest since March 2021.States such as Florida, Texas, California, Mississippi and Alabama have reported the most number of Covid-related deaths so far.The overwhelming...
