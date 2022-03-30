ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Julia Fox and More Celebrities Who’ve Penned Books

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Putting pen to paper! Whether it be a memoir, children's book or something in between, celebrities — including the Kardashian sisters, Michelle Obama and Mindy Kaling — have all taken their talents outside of the realm of Hollywood by becoming successful authors.

The Mindy Project alum made her authorial debut in 2011 when Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) hit shelves, followed by Questions I Ask When I Want to Talk About Myself: 50 Topics to Share With Friends in 2013 and Why Not Me? in 2015. Her 2020 essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) , explored her identities as an Indian woman, an actress and a single mom.

"I think I am so used to labels. The labels have been the center stone of my entire career. And sometimes they're useful because it separates me from other people," the Never Have I Ever producer told NPR in October 2020. "But I don't think I would get far in this business if I had a thin skin about labels because for me — and it's not just those. It's, like, not traditionally thin, like, dark-skinned, like, not your Bollywood — so I've had these since — pretty much since I had my own show, I was sort of inundated with how other I was and really quickly. I think I'm pretty comfortable with them. And actually as I've gotten older, I've learned to embrace them a little bit."

Kaling welcomed her daughter, Katherine , in 2017, and her son, Spencer , made a surprise arrival three years later. Dating as a single mother has been "complicated," she wrote in her 2020 book.

"Sometimes it's the most liberating and lucky feeling in the world," she explained. "Sometimes I am just so grateful to be an independent woman doing what I want, when I want, that I could cry with gratitude. ... I save a truly staggering amount of time not having to run my parenting decisions by another person. Good or bad, I can just, like, quickly make a decision and move on with my day."

While the Office alum chose to go into detail about her current lifestyle, Obama delved deeper into her upbringing in her 2018 memoir, Becoming , which sold more than 2 million copies in two weeks, breaking the record for the year's highest-selling book.

In 24 chapters, the former first lady describes how her childhood in Chicago led her to where she is now. Obama embarked on a nationwide tour to promote the book, sitting down with an accomplished and diverse group of guests in front of sold-out crowds. In 2020, the Princeton University grad earned the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for her reading of the audiobook and released a Netflix documentary based on her memoir.

"So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House]," she said in the film's trailer. "So much more of who I was happened before. ... We can't afford to wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen."

Scroll down for a recap of some of the most successful stars-turned-authors:

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Julia Fox Mixes Denim With Leather And It’s Surprisingly Good

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once again, Julia Fox has our jaws on the floor. By this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Uncut Gems...
RETAIL
The Independent

Julia Fox shares tutorial on her signature ‘Fox eye’ beauty look

Julia Fox has shared a 16-minute tutorial to her Instagram account showing her followers how to create her signature “Fox eye” beauty look.The 32-year-old actor, whose trademark dramatic smokey eye has divided fans, recorded the instructive film ahead of the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month. Captioning the film, she wrote: “Literally no one: Me: I did a tutorial for u guys! I wanted to show u how fast and easy it is to do the fox eye ð¦ also pls don’t judge the low budge nature of this video lmaooo.”She began by insisting that she was “not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Forming a bond in an unexpected place. Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the musician publicly moved on with Julia Fox. West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year's Eve with Fox. The Gotham Awards nominee, for her […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Sam Heughan
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#The Mindy Project#Indian#Npr
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Farrah Forke death: Wings and Lois & Clark actor dies aged 54

Farrah Forke, the actor best known for her role in NBC’s Wings, has died from cancer aged 54.The TV starpassed away at her Texas home on 25 February, a family friend confirmed to Variety.In addition to her two-season role as pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1992 to 1994, Forke starred in numerous TV shows and films.She had a recurring role as an attorney on the second season (1994-1995) of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Forke also appeared on the 1995 CBS sitcom Dweebs and played a faculty member on NBC’s Mr Rhodes, which had a...
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Francis Says Michael Landon Took Elements From ‘Bonanza’ For ‘Little House’

Melissa Francis was on Little House on the Prairie when she was just a young girl, but she now looks back on the show with fresh eyes. These days she mainly works as a journalist on television, but opens up about working on Little House from time to time. She admitted that she believes creator and star Michael Landon “stole” certain elements from Bonanza.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy