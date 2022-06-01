ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Budapest hotels: 10 of the best places to stay

By Jennifer Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKu8u_0FMvLRsB00

Budapest has something for everyone. You can party the night away in a dilapidated bar decked out in mismatched furniture and strung up with fairy lights, hike up to the baroque Royal Palace for fantastic views over the Danube, or explore the ghosts of Hungary’s communist past in a cemetery for socialist statues at Memento Park.

The city ’s hotels are just as eclectic. Whether you want to wrap yourself in luxury while overlooking the iconic Chain Bridge, party in a downtown hostel that has its own ruin bar, or bathe in one of the city’s most famous thermal baths before breakfast, you’ll find something to your taste. Just make sure you book in advance, as Budapest’s hottest hotels fill up fast.

The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.

Best hotel for spectacular views: Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257wIg_0FMvLRsB00

The Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace not only faces the Royal Palace and the Chain Bridge but is also a landmark in its own right. Occupying a grand art nouveau building, the hotel blends into the historical grandeur surrounding it. The interiors include an arcade-style foyer accented with mosaics, tiles and glass. The hotel’s rooms are luxurious and large, and many come with views over the Danube. Guests can also treat themselves to services at the spa, fine dining facilities, or take high tea in the lobby.

Doubles from €540, B&B
fourseasons.com/budapest

Best hotel for the world’s most beautiful cafe: The New York Palace

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwuOs_0FMvLRsB00

The New York Palace lies minutes away from Budapest’s synagogues and ruins bars, but guests don’t just book here for the location. The hotel is home to the New York Cafe, widely considered to be one of the world’s most beautiful cafes, which lives up to the hype with undulating marble columns, frescoed ceilings and lashings of gold leaf. In the 1900s, you could find Budapest’s most famous writers scribbling away up in the gallery, but today you can enjoy an indulgent buffet breakfast in the bottom level of the cafe before exploring the city.

Doubles from €195, B&B
dahotels.com/new-york-palace-budapest

Best hotel for thermal baths: Danubius Gellért Hotel

Neighbourhood: XI District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vflLC_0FMvLRsB00

Many people flock to Budapest to soak in its thermal baths, and Art Nouveau Gellért Thermal Bath, with marine shades of mosaics, colonnaded indoor swimming pool and outdoor bathing complex, complete with a 1930s wave machine, is a draw in its own right. Aside from the baths, this retro hotel that inspired Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel overlooks the Danube River and backs onto Budapest’s Bartók, the latest hotspot for trendy, young Hungarians

Doubles from €85 B&B
danubiushotels.com/en/our-hotels-budapest/danubius-hotel-gellert

Best hotel for bohemians: Brody House

Neighbourhood: VIII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpVKE_0FMvLRsB00

Each of the individually designed 11 rooms in this bohemian bolthole is named after the once-resident artist whose work hangs on the stripped-back-to-the-brick walls. If you want to chill, you can relax in the colourful common room hung with canvases of local art, with a glass of wine from the faded wood honesty bar. Those in the mood for something fancy can get an honorary membership to the hotel’s members' club, Brody Studios, known for its lavish costume parties, craft cocktails and cultural events. Note that Brody House lies on the top floor of a historic townhouse overlooking the gardens of the National Museum, with no lift.

Doubles from €115 room only
brody.land/brody-house

Best hotel for history lovers: Hotel Palazzo Zichy

Neighbourhood: VIII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336TiT_0FMvLRsB00

Hidden in a downtown part of Budapest’s VIII District there is an area strewn with grand aristocratic residences in what is appropriately known as the Palace District. Guests can step back into the grandeur of the 19th century by staying in the former palace once built for Count Zichy, a member of the Hungarian nobility. History and modern design rub shoulders in this beautiful hotel, which blends present-day design and comfort with old world grandeur. History lovers will also love the proximity to the Hungarian National Museum.

Doubles from €100, B&B
hotel-palazzo-zichy.hu

Best hotel for design and music lovers: Aria Hotel

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQ7JB_0FMvLRsB00

Piano keys pave the ground before flicking up towards the glass roof of the courtyard of this luxury boutique hotel where music threads itself into the design. There are four wings, inspired by classical, opera, contemporary and jazz genres, and each room gets its own concept, coupled with accents of bold colour. Head up to the roof for cocktails on the High Note SkyBar for front row views over St. Stephen’s Basilica, or relax in the Harmony Spa and Wellness Centre.

Doubles from €260, B&B
ariahotelbudapest.com

Best for old-world grandeur: Corinthia Hotel Budapest

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQKPi_0FMvLRsB00

Opening in 1896 as the Grand Hotel Royal, the Corinthia Hotel Budapest has since filled its guest book with actors, composers and celebrities. Although only the facade and the 120-year-old ballroom survived World War II and a fire in the 1950s, you can still feel the old-world grandeur present in the 400-room hotel. Its luxurious spa dates back to the 19th century, once forgotten for decades until plans to build a car park uncovered its ruins and it was renovated back to its former glory.

Doubles from €335, B&B
corinthia.com

Best for foodies: Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

Neighbourhood: V District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoFFb_0FMvLRsB00

This modern luxury hotel backs onto Budapest’s trendy “fashion street”, Deák utca. There are 351 elegant rooms and suites, as well as a spa, but foodies love the Kempinski for its culinary offerings. You'll also find a gastronomic quarter within the hotel, featuring the ÉS Bisztró, which serves modern Austro-Hungarian cuisine (there is also a deli if you prefer something lighter) and Nobu, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s innovative fusion of Japanese cuisine with South American flavours. Before dinner, grab a cocktail at the Blue Fox Bar or a coffee in the Living Room.

Doubles from €250, B&B
kempinski.com/en/budapest/hotel-corvinus

Best party hotel: The Hive

Neighbourhood: VII District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJ67x_0FMvLRsB00

Budapest’s ruin bars and nightlife pull in the crowds as much as its cultural and historical sites, and if you want to be in the epicentre of the action, book a room in the Jewish Quarter in the VII District. The Hive is one of the many party hostels in the area, but with over 300 beds and its own ruin bar, Ellátóház, it’s one of the largest. It’s also mere streets away from famous ruin bars like Szimpla Kert, Instant and Fogas Ház. Plus, you can always tag along on one of hostel’s pub crawls or plan an epic night with help from The Hive’s resident party experts.

Dorms from €14 for 2 nights (minimum 2 night stay)
thehive.hu

Best budget hotel: Baltazár Budapest

Neighbourhood: I District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHHtV_0FMvLRsB00

Away from the party, Baltazár Budapest lies in the Castle District, just minutes away from the Royal Palace and Fisherman’s Bastion. This family-owned boutique hotel, with 11 individually designed rooms and suites sporting vintage furniture and smart lighting won’t break the bank. This small hotel also has its own gourmet grill house and wine bar as well.

Doubles from €100 room only
baltazarbudapest.com

Read more on Budapest

Budget hotels in Budapest

Boutique hotels in Budapest

Budapest city guide

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Atlantis To Open The World's Most Ultra-Luxury Resort In Dubai

For many travelers, Dubai is known for being one of the world’s most luxurious destinations. From its magnificent skyscrapers and stunning hotels to its burnished sandy shores, Dubai attracts people from all over the world who want to explore its opulence. Now, Atlantis Resorts is working to make Dubai even fancier. The company announced that it is launching the most ultra-luxury resort in the world. Named Atlantis The Royal, the $1.4bn megaproject will be located on Palm Island and it’s scheduled to open in October 2022. Atlantis Resorts is a subsidiary of Kerzner International, a global developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences.
MIDDLE EAST
Robb Report

Why This 118-Year-Old Fragrance Brand Only Opens Stores in the World’s Best Hotels

Click here to read the full article. The who’s who of Hamburg flocked to the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in May for the prestigious property’s quasquicentennial celebration. More than a thousand guests reveled from the basement kitchen to the penthouse suite, commemorating a hospitality legacy 125 years strong. And just inside the lobby, flanking the red carpet, was another German legacy label (well, a German-French-American one, at that): the haute parfumerie Krigler, with its tenth and newest boutique, opened inside Vier Jahreszeiten in time for the celebration. Krigler is itself 118 years old, and this opening was actually a return to...
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

These Under-the-Radar Greek Islands Have Enchanting Luxury Hotels and Gorgeous Beaches — Without the Crowds

An Englishman, a Romanian, and a Maltese walk into a bar. This is not the start of a bad joke; it's the start of a typical summer evening in Hermoupolis, the stately capital of Syros and all of the Cyclades islands. Sea and skyline blush hot pink as dusk settles over the rooftop bar-restaurant of the Aristide, a hotel in the aristocratic Vaporia neighborhood. The Englishman, a documentary filmmaker, has a summer house next door. The Romanian woman runs a yachting business on the island, and the Maltese gentleman works for the European Parliament but returns to Syros every summer. Aside from a shared love of this idiosyncratic island, what brought them together is their hostess, Oana Aristide.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Budapest#Boutique Hotel#The Grand Hotel
travelnoire.com

The Most Expensive Restaurants In Dubai

Known as one of the most popular luxurious destinations in the world, of course Dubai has its fair share of lavish food experiences. These are the most expensive restaurants in Dubai. Ossiano is known to be the most expensive and luxurious restaurant in Dubai. This is a fantastic underwater restaurant...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Hungary
Daily Mail

Breathtaking beaches, emerald coves and unique restaurants: Avoid the tourist traps in the Balearic Islands with this fascinating travel guide to the hidden side of the Spanish archipelago

There are tourist traps galore on the Balearic islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. But each also has enticing hidden sides - and this tome will show you how to find them. Wild Guide Balearic Islands (Wild Things Publishing) reveals 'deserted beaches, plunging cliffs, emerald coves, mountain peaks, caves...
TRAVEL
HGTV

10 Fun Honeymoon Destinations

Honeymoons come in all shapes and sizes — a beach vacation, a safari, a ski trip — and are based more on the couple's joint personality than on tradition. This list is just a snapshot of 10 of the world's hottest honeymoon destinations, from sunny beaches to snowcapped mountains and even fairy-tale theme parks.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Half-term travel – live: Tui cancels hundreds of flights as travel chaos continues for holidaymakers

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.Tui is the latest company to resort to mass cancellations, announcing that nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations have been axed from now until the end of June.Meanwhile, after preemptively scrapping 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing. Airports across the country are struggling to cope with the increased number of passengers, with lengthy queues reported at Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Stansted.Eurostar customers have not been immune to the ensuing chaos; passengers have been sharing pictures...
TRAVEL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites

Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites boasts stunning accommodation, picturesque location, and five star hospitality. As soon as we set foot in the grand entrance of the sprawling resort we knew we would have a family holiday to remember. The welcoming staff anticipated our every need and ensured personalised service throughout our stay. Our family felt right at home in our spacious suite complete with stylish design and a stunning terrace overlooking the Caribbean Sea.
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit the Algarve, Portugal's golden coast

The golden, cliff-backed beaches of the Algarve rank among the loveliest stretches of sand in Europe. Given the region’s obvious natural beauty – plus the great surfing, kayaking and other aquatic activities – it’s no surprise that southern Portugal draws big crowds. Although temperatures vary from...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Travel to the Streets of Paris with this Book

For the first time visitor, the seeming monotony of Paris’s streets is part of its appeal—block after block of taste made manifest. But over time you begin to notice differences. Some are flamboyantly embellished while others are simple with only shutters as adornment. Some have balusters of dense, elaborate metalwork, while others are skeletally elegant.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy