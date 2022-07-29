ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Best hotels in Birmingham 2022: Where to stay for style and value for money

By James Brennan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMiUx_0FMvGkND00

As Birmingham gears up for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it’s keen to show the world that it’s a UK city break to contend with London, Edinburgh or Manchester. If anything, it’s a better snapshot of modern Britain, with a swish, trendy hotel scene to match.

This is a real locals’ city - living, breathing, thrumming with creatives and entrepreneurs who demand a dining, shopping and nightlife scene to match. This is evident from its five Michelin-starred restaurants - the most of any city outside of London - not to mention major arenas for touring artists, and a smattering of smaller indie music venues.

After you’ve strolled the city’s unique canals, you’ll want to stay in style: enter a raft of boutique, city-slicker and stylish budget hotels to choose from. Whether you’re after Peaky-Blinders-themed cocktails in art deco surrounds or a spa break in a futuristic glass tower, Birmingham has the bolthole for your bang-on-trend city break.

The best hotels in Birmingham are:

Best for history: Macdonald Burlington

Neighbourhood: New Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhIPZ_0FMvGkND00

Reflected in the shiny steel façade of New Street Station, this Victorian hotel retains much of its old charm. Its rooms have period features from its Midland Hotel days, but the decor, beds and bathrooms are all thoroughly modern. Famous guests have included Laurel & Hardy and George Harrison, but this was also where Enoch Powell delivered his infamous "Rivers of Blood" speech.

Price: Doubles from £98

Book now

Best for views: Staying Cool

Neighbourhood: Bull Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNEzu_0FMvGkND00

If any Birmingham building can be called iconic, it’s the 1960s Grade II-listed cylindrical tower known as The Rotunda, and this quirky apartment hotel sits right at the top of it. In keeping with the swinging sixties vibe, the funky serviced apartments are named "Mini", "Maxi" and "Clubman" after those other locally made icons of Birmingham. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer unrivalled views of the city’s vast sprawl, while the shops and restaurants of the Bull Ring and Selfridges are right on your doorstep.

Price: Doubles from £129, room only

Book now

Best for sophistication: Hotel Du Vin

Neighbourhood: Colmore Business District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMNY6_0FMvGkND00

Formerly a Victorian eye hospital, this beautiful redbrick building is now home to one of Birmingham’s swankiest hotels. Standard rooms offer sprawling mattresses with fine Egyptian cotton sheets, while luxury suites boast freestanding roll-top baths and even a private mini-gym. There’s a vaulted underground pub, a champagne lounge and a bistro.

Price: Doubles from £109

Book now

Best for serenity: Saint Pauls House

Neighbourhood: St Paul’s Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331YLG_0FMvGkND00

This gem in the Jewellery Quarter overlooks Birmingham’s last remaining Georgian square, containing the 18th-century church frequented by industrial titans James Watt and Mathew Boulton. Rooms at St Pauls House are contemporary and casual with a free mini-bar, but there’s a public bar and a modern European restaurant on site should you wish to emerge at some point. And you will, because it’s located in a beautifully serene spot between the hectic city centre and the unique buzz of the Jewellery Quarter.

Price: Doubles from £95

Book now

Best for business: Hyatt Regency

Neighbourhood: Broad Street and Convention Quarter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44a6Jb_0FMvGkND00

Ideally situated for Birmingham Symphony Hall, Convention Centre, Repertory Theatre, Library of Birmingham and National Indoor Arena, this glimmering glass tower is a key feature of the Birmingham skyline. As well as dramatic views of a resurgent Birmingham and its canals, its 300-plus rooms offer all the comforts you’d expect; but there’s also a spa and pool, not to mention a fine contemporary British restaurant (Aria) and traditional English pub.

Price: Doubles from £99

Book now

Best for design: Bloc Hotel

Neighbourhood: Jewellery Quarter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ui4ix_0FMvGkND00

Inspired by Japanese capsule hotels, this Birmingham-born concept offers innovative design and sleek, compact rooms without the frills and fuss associated with traditional hotels. So, you’ll get a comfy pocket sprung bed and a nice bathroom, but the wardrobe and trouser press go out the window – provided your room has one, that is. Apartment rooms have a kitchenette – handy since there’s no restaurant on site – but guests get up to 25 per cent off at nearby eateries.

Price: Doubles from £49

Book now

Best for style: The Cube

Neighbourhood: The Mailbox and canals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItacL_0FMvGkND00

This slick boutique concept sits at the heart of Birmingham’s rejuvenated canal network. Perched atop the atomised biscuit box known as The Cube, rooms are super stylish, with natural light pouring in from all sides. A terrace breakfast offers fine city views, which become more alluring after dark at Marco Pierre White’s place on the 25th floor.

Price: Doubles from £86

Book now

Best for partying: Adagio Aparthotel

Neighbourhood: Digbeth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR1OP_0FMvGkND00

Serviced apartments replete with kitchens, dishwashers, LCD TVs, big bouncy beds and lots of arty prints of narrowboats are the order of the day at the Adagio Aparthotel. Its location at the top of Digbeth High Street is a perfect base for all the bars and venues in the area, not to mention the Institute, Digbeth Dining Club and Custard Factory arts complex. This is the old stomping ground of the original Peaky Blinders gang, so Adagio makes for a bright and cosy refuge after a gritty Peaky Tour.

Price: Doubles from £75

Book now

Best for budget: easyHotel

Neighbourhood: John Bright Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41urge_0FMvGkND00

Cheap, cheerful, but oh so convenient, this is the perfect budget choice if you’re popping into Birmingham for a show, a gig or a night on the town. Rooms are basic, clean and snug, while John Bright Street offers an array of refreshments at Cherry Reds Café Bar and The Victoria pub – and New Street station is only a stumble away.

Price: Doubles from £39

Book now

What to do in town:

Read our ultimate city guide to Birmingham .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best hotels in West Sussex 2022: Where to stay for spa retreats and family fun

With the rolling South Downs, beaches and historic villages, West Sussex makes for enticing escapes. Yet much of the county is within an hour of London. Great places to stay are plentiful, from smart country houses to cosy pubs with rooms. You can go for all-out indulgence with top spas and Michelin-starred dining or use your base for coastal exploration or sporting thrills.The best hotels in West Sussex are:Best for Michelin-starred dining: Gravetye Manor, Booking.comBest for action: The Goodwood Hotel, Booking.comBest for spa: South Lodge, Booking.comBest for family fun: Beachcroft Beach Hut Suites, Booking.comBest for romantic breaks: East Walls Hotel,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The best last-minute holiday ideas for August

Fingers firmly crossed that the chaos we’ve seen at Britain’s airports and ferry ports might be calming down – at least for long enough that you can go off and have a well-deserved break. Whether you choose the Continent or prefer to stay closer to home, late summer is a sunkissed time to get away, albeit at peak-time prices. So last-minute bookings can be your friend - but as availability wanes, move quickly to take advantage of these August holidays. GreeceLife has its own agreeably lazy pace on the Greek island of Meganisi, especially compared with its bigger Ionian neighbour...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Resorts in India

Whether you've visited once or dozens of times, there's always something new to uncover on a visit to India. Still, it's hard not to appreciate the classics — the cultural landmarks, dynamic cities, majestic landscapes, and, of course, the iconic hotels. The best resorts in India, in the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, are storied properties that deliver over-the-top luxury around every corner.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enoch Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Birmingham City#Hotels#Hotel Du Vin#British Restaurant#Uk#Michelin#Booking Com Best
The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

As the Commonwealth Games begin – 9 things you have to see in Birmingham

All eyes are on the Midlands, as Birmingham plays host to this year’s Commonwealth Games.Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are some of the Team England medallists targeting the podium, with the Games running until August 8.If you’ve got tickets to an event, or are just looking to explore Birmingham sometime soon, these are some of the best spots to check out…1. Cadbury World View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Marsh (@rosiemarsh_)A fun day out for kids...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
InsideHook

The Hotel Hot List: Four Places to Stay Right Now in 2022

Who doesn’t want to plan a vacation by throwing a dart at a map? Pure, unbridled spontaneity is great when you’re down for anything, but most of the time it’s helpful to get a nudge in the right direction. A single tip, a glowing recommendation from a friend or a little nugget of insight, like learning about a spectacular new hotel worth planning an entire trip around, can be the inspiration you need.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
The Independent

Passengers crawl through luggage belt at Manchester airport trying to collect suitcases

Desperate passengers resorted to crawling through hatches in the baggage reclaim area at Manchester airport after losing patience with hours of delays.In footage broadcast by Channel 4 Dispatches, two people can be seen climbing into the airside baggage area, attempting to collect their suitcases for an onward flight.The woman tells a member of staff that they have been waiting for “one and a half hours” for their luggage and even offers to “grab it” and help the handler unload the rest of the bags.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ECONOMY
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal

The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.
TRAVEL
The Independent

English people can drink! Sarina Wiegman reflects on a night of celebration

England manager Sarina Wiegman admits her players indulged in “a little too much alcohol” after their Euro 2022 victory over Germany.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.The party went on long into the early hours and Wiegman seemed slightly surprised by how much alcohol was consumed.How were the celebrations, boss? 🥳#LionessesLive pic.twitter.com/v2cBGLfEbA— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 1, 2022“Crazy, lots of music, lots of dancing,” was her description of the party in...
MUSIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Couple miss out on £4,000 holiday after passport confusion at airport

A couple who were denied their £4,000 holiday after passport issues at the airport have spoken out as a warning to other travellers. Dr Bob Banks, a scientist, was due to give a talk in Munich this week, from which he was planning to travel on to Milan with his wife, Gillian, for their first break since before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy