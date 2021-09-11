September 11 From a Brooklyn Rooftop

Alex Webb and Jenna Piccirillo were strangers when he photographed her with her 3-month-old son, Vaughan, on September 11, 2001. They were on the roof of the apartment building in which she was staying in Brooklyn Heights. Piccirillo, then 31 and a graduate student in interior design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, was about to move to Long Island and had been on the roof only the night before to watch the sunset. "We took some video because the cityscape seemed especially magnificent as we were sort of saying our good-byes to the city and looking forward to our future in the suburbs," she recalls.