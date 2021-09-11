CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Graduation’: How Kanye West Put Hip-Hop To The Test

By Paul Bowler
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Graduation artwork, a striking anime image by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami featuring a Kanye West-like bear being propelled skywards, serves as an apt analogy for the stratospheric creative ambitions of Kanye’s third album. Following the success of 2005’s Late Registration, he’d toured in support of U2 in an effort to broaden his fanbase. Watching the Irish megastars playing to packed arenas inspired Kanye to create an album that would invest rap with rock and pop dynamics, penning simplified lyrics that would better translate to large crowds.

www.udiscovermusic.com

