‘Graduation’: How Kanye West Put Hip-Hop To The Test

Kanye West is a lot of things: producer, songwriter, “free-thinker,” Grammy winner, businessman, fashion designer and even presidential candidate. One thing he isn’t, though, is a great rapper. Now, before you get mad and call me a hater, let me explain. Yes, West is a successful rap artist, and he does make some good rap music, but in terms of pure lyrical skills, which is what truly makes someone a rapper, he’s slightly above average at best — and when looking at his last few albums, even saying that would be a stretch.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO