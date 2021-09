This was the reunion no one had seen coming. The fractious chronology of Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”’s shock passport away from a gritty Leeds genesis; 18 months of pop supremacy; a chaotic descent into self-destruction; an 18-year gap; the fleeting majesty of the Cruelty Without Beauty reconciliation; and then 16 further years of silence – promised little in the way of a closing act.