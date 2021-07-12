The 5 Best Bourbons That You Need to Try ASAP

It's no secret that air fryers have become an almost must-have appliance lately, with people flocking to them in order to get a healthier version of their favorite crispy side dishes, appetizers, and even entrees. You can attempt to air fry just about anything (and many air fryer enthusiasts certainly have), but there's one particular ingredient you likely haven't tried yet and definitely should — capers (via Lifehacker). That's right — those tiny, salty, briny orbs are likely not on your radar when it comes to the items you'd consider air frying, but adding the crispy, crunchy component to the salty capers creates these teeny, tiny powerhouses of flavor that add both texture and a dose of salt to your dish, taking any recipe to the next level.