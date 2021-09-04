‘Revelations’: Why The Final Audioslave Album Remains Full Of Surprises
Audioslave’s third and final album, Revelations, has frequently been overlooked. Released on September 4, 2006, it went gold in the US, but with vocalist Chris Cornell’s second solo album, Carry On, making the US Top 20, and his bandmates’ Rage Against The Machine reunion also wowing the public, Revelations fell off the mainstream radar by the time its creators announced they’d split, in 2007.www.udiscovermusic.com
