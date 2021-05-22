I Cracked the Code to the Perfect Travel Outfit
The elusive "perfect travel outfit"—it's something we've discussed, debated, and broken down quite a bit before. What does an effortless yet polished and, above all else, comfy travel outfit really look like, and why does it seem nearly impossible to accomplish? Non-stretch high-rise jeans are out of the question, no matter how long you're in transit. On the other hand, it's this writer's opinion that wearing straight-up leggings isn't the most stylish option, though I'll admit it may be the comfiest.