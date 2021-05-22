I Cracked the Code to the Perfect Travel Outfit

At this point, we all need a vacation. Thankfully, the travel industry is ready to bounce back, and once you're comfortable booking a trip, you'll naturally want to find something comfortable to wear on the way—besides the tired loungewear and WFH attire you may have been trapped in lately. While it's usually easy to get the ideas flowing for your actual vacation outfits, the tricky part is often figuring out what to wear en route to your destination, especially if you're packing light and can't afford to bring pieces that aren't multifunctional. Think linen pants that can work for the plane and the pool, tote bags you can bring as a carry-on and a beach tote, or easy dresses that pair just as well with sneakers in the car as they do with heels in a dreamy restaurant. Shop these comfortable travel essentials below to help get the ideas flowing for your first few travel outfits this summer.