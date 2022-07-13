Bill Gates says he'll eventually give all his wealth to his charity foundation. Here's how the Microsoft cofounder spends his $114 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Bill Gates has an estimated net worth of $129 billion. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Bill Gates said Wednesday that he'll one day give all his wealth to his charity foundation.

Gates, the cofounder of Microsoft, has a fortune worth $114 billion.

Gates indulges in a few luxuries, but he mainly spends through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories .

Billionaire Bill Gates may be the world's fourth-richest person, but he said Wednesday that he plans to give "virtually" all of it to his philanthropic organization.

The Microsoft co-founder tweeted that he "will move down and eventually off of the list of the world's richest people."

Gates is worth $114 billion, according to Bloomberg , and is one of only eight moguls worth over $100 billion.

Gates has made some lavish purchases over the years: He owns a Washington estate worth $125 million , a private airplane, and a luxury-car collection. More recently, he dropped $43 million on a 5,800-square-foot home in Del Mar, California. But these indulgences make up only a fraction of his massive fortune, and Gates isn't known to throw his money around.

In fact, the couple previously said it's unfair they're so rich. Instead of spending billions on themselves, they often donate it to charity through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They've also pledged to give away most of their fortune through the Giving Pledge , which they launched in 2010.

Keep reading for a look at how Gates spends his billions.

Taylor Nicole Rogers contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Bill Gates speaking at an event in Washington, 2014. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bill Gates, the cofounder of Microsoft, has an estimated net worth of $130.5 billion.

Source: Forbes

Microsoft founder, Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on October 9, 2019. Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

He long held the title as the world's second-richest person until Elon Musk unseated him in November 2020.

Source : Business Insider

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Now, Gates is the world's fourth-richest person and part of a eight-man club of people currently worth more than $100 billion.

Source: Business Insider

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Gates has invested in a variety of stocks and assets and launched a $1 billion investment fund, Breakthrough Energy, with 20 others.

Source: Forbes

Bill Gates on "Ellen." NBC

Despite his massive fortune, Gates previously told Ellen DeGeneres that when he became a billionaire at age 31 (history's youngest billionaire at the time), he didn't go on a spending spree.

Source: Business Insider

Scott Olson/Getty Images

But he has indulged in things over time, he said, like a private plane.

Source: Business Insider

A Bombardier private jet, though not the one Gates owns. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It's been reported that Gates owns a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express, which costs $40 million and can seat up to 19 people.

Source: Business Insider

This aerial photograph taken on July 13 shows Bill and Melinda Gates' home in Medina, Washington which cost more than $60-million and four-years to build. Reuters

Gates also spent a lot on his estate, Xanadu 2.0, in Medina, Washington. It took him seven years and $63 million to build. He purchased the lot for $2 million in 1988.

Source: Business Insider

Dan Callister / Getty Images

At 66,000 square feet, his home is worth about $125 million today.

Source: Business Insider

An outside deck is shown at the home of Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates Tuesday, April 18, 2006, in the Seattle suburb of Medina, WA. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool

In 2017, he paid $1,041,292.55 in property taxes on it, according to public filings.

Source: Business Insider

The estate has a trampoline room, which Gates told DeGeneres his three kids love.

Source: Business Insider

Lucas Jackson/AP Images

There are roughly $80,000 worth of computer screens sitting around the house.

Source: Business Insider

P. S. Burton / Wikimedia Commons

Devices worth $150,000 can display different paintings or photographs on the screens at a single touch. However, there are real paintings on the wall as well — like the Winslow Homer painting Gates purchased for $36 million in 1988.

Source: Business Insider

Ted Soqui/Corbis/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There's also a 60-foot pool — in its own separate, 3,900 square-foot building.

Source: Business Insider

Image Courtesy ©bgC3

That's not to mention the 2,100-square-foot library, home to a 16th-century Leonardo da Vinci manuscript that Gates bought at auction for $30 million in 1994.

Source: Business Insider

Kids play in the water on the beach of Rodney Bay in St. Lucia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Gates reportedly pays to have sand imported from St. Lucia in the Caribbean to the shore surrounding his house.

Source: Business Insider

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to a home theater for 20 guests, six kitchens, and 24 bathrooms, Gates' house has various garages for 23 cars.

Source: Business Insider

A Porsche 911. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

It's perfect for Gates, an avid luxury-car collector. His first big splurge after founding Microsoft was a Porsche 911 supercar, he told DeGeneres. He later sold it, and it was auctioned for $80,000.

Source: Business Insider

Bill Gates and a 1988 Porsche 959, not Gates' actual car. Toru Hanai/Reuters and Valder137/Wikimedia/CC 2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Porsche_959_1988_LSideFront_PorscheM_9June2013_(14825961500).jpg

But that wasn't Gates' last Porsche — he also has a Porsche 959 in his car collection.

Source: Business Insider

Horses in a corral, though not at Gates' ranch. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Outside of his Washington pad, Gates also has a 4.5-acre vacation ranch in Wellington, Florida, with a 12,864-square-foot mansion. He reportedly dropped $27 million to buy a whole string of properties in the area. The area is hotspot for wealthy equestrians.

Source: Business Insider

Nati Harnik/AP Images

His daughter, Jennifer, is an accomplished equestrian, and he bought the property to support her passion.

Source: Business Insider

Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

In California, he owns the 228-acre Rancho Paseana, which he purchased for $18 million. It includes a racetrack, orchard, and five barns.

Source: Business Insider

Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

He added to his California real estate portfolio in 2020, dropping $43 million on an oceanfront home in Del Mar, California. It has six bedrooms, a 10-person Jacuzzi, and a swimming pool.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Lee Cohen/Getty Images

He also reportedly purchased a 492-acre Wyoming ranch, which listed for $8.9 million back in 2009.

Source: Business Insider

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Cambridge, Massachusetts. Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

But Gates' real-estate portfolio doesn't end there.He's made numerous investments through his personal investment firm, Cascade, including partial ownership of Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Source: Business Insider

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP Images

He reportedly owns nearly half of the Four Season Holdings' hotel chain through Cascade, including hotels in Atlanta and Houston. Gates shares 95% ownership with Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

In 2013, Gates and several unnamed buyers paid $161 million for the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. As of 2014, it was reportedly worth $200 million.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Baska Voda, a tourist town on the Makarska Riviera, Dalmatia, Croatia. Jorg Greuel/Getty

When he's not busy buying real estate or working, Gates needs a vacation or two to unwind. He's traveled to Australia and Croatia ...

Source: Travel + Leisure , Forbes

Belize is known for its sandy beaches and warm weather. Philippe Royer / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

... and Belize and the Amazon in Brazil.

Source: Travel + Leisure , Forbes

The superyacht Serene is pictured at Auckland's Wynyard Wharf in Auckland, New Zealand. Phil Walter/Getty Images

He's also treated his family to a Mediterranean vacation on board the 439-foot superyacht Serene, which he chartered for $5 million a week. It included a helicopter.

Source: The Daily Mail

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He previously said that he likes to play tennis and go skiing. He's also been spotted spectating at tennis matches.

Source: The Telegraph

Anthony Bolante/Reuters

But Gates' downtime isn't always so adventurous. He's an avid reader, having indulged in quite the book collection.

Source: Business Insider

Carlos Barria/Reuters

He's also an "avid bridge player," as he once told Reddit.

Source: Business Insider

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gates hates to shop for himself, but did admit that he likes to "buy nice things" for Melinda.

Source: CNBC

Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters

However, he once told Reddit that he doesn't like overspending on clothes and jewelry.

Source: CNBC

John Lamparski/Getty Images

But Gates' splurges are only a fraction of his massive fortune. He previously told The Telegraph, "I have no use for money." Instead, he often donates to or invests his money in good causes.

Source: The Telegraph

Bill Gates speaks ahead of former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Gates previously invested in Amyris, a synthetic-biology company that originally produced precursors to malaria drugs and hydrocarbon-based biofuel. Today, it focuses on health through fragrances, skincare, and sweetener.

Source: Business Insider

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

In November 2017, Gates invested $50 million into Alzheimer's research.

Source: Business Insider

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

He continued these efforts by recently investing $30 million with a group of investors into the Diagnostics Accelerator, a "venture philanthropy" fund to diagnose Alzheimer's earlier.

Source: Business Insider

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gates and Melinda have been huge on philanthropy. They were recently named the most generous philanthropists in the US by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, having donated more than $36 billion to charitable causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Source: Business Insider

Melinda (L) and Bill Gates attend a session at the Congress Center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 23, 2015 in Davos. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Gates agreed to give away most of his fortune through the Giving Pledge, which he launched in 2010.

Source: Business Insider

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Gateses have spent money traveling for their charity work. They donated more than $2 billion in 2016 to causes related to global health and development and US education. In 2017, they donated $4.78 billion, mostly to projects run by the Gates Foundation.

Source: Travel + Leisure

A girl gets inoculated with an Ebola vaccine on November 22, 2019 in Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Pamela Tulizo/AFP via Getty Images

They've pledged about $2 billion to defeat malaria, donated more than $50 million to fight Ebola, and pledged $38 million to a Japanese pharmaceutical company working to create a low-cost polio vaccine.

Source: Business Insider

A nurse prepares the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in 2019. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The Gates Foundation has also committed at least $2.5 billion to the GAVI Alliance, which works to improve access to vaccines in poor countries.

Source: Business Insider

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda also prioritize education. The Gates Foundation established the Gates Millennium Scholars Program, which has received $1.6 billion.

Source: Business Insider

Frank Augstein / Associated Press

It also partnered with the Dangote Foundation in 2016 to spend $100 million on eliminating malnutrition in Nigeria.

Source: Business Insider

A patient receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout 2020, the Gates Foundation was active in the global COVID-19 response, pledging $100 million to help fight the pandemic. A major portion of those funds were used for vaccine development.

Source: Business Insider

Bill Gates with his daughter, Jennifer, and his wife, Melinda. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

When it comes to the future of his fortune, Gates is leaving $10 million to each of his children, a fraction of his net worth.

Source: Business Insider

Bill Gates attended the 2022 TIME 100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He reiterated in July 2022 that he plans to give virtually all his wealth to his and French Gates' organization, stating that he'll eventually fall off the list of the world's richest figures.

Source: Business Insider