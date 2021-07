There is no denying the fact that Deer is the most adorable creature. But on the flip side of the coin, we also know that they are capable of creating a disastrous situation for your little adorable garden plants too. You grow it, and they would want to eat it. The damage could be menacing, and all your plants, fruits vegetables will be gone in just a few minutes. By going through stats, a deer herd can eat approximately 7-10 pounds of plants in your garden.