ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What Is BIOS? A Basic Definition

By Scharon Harding
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RR09N_0Eg4316o00

(Image credit: Anake Seenadee/Shutterstock)

A computer's BIOS (basic input/output) is its motherboard firmware, the software that runs at a lower level than the operating system and tells the computer what drive to boot from, how much RAM you have, and controls other vital details like CPU frequency . You can go into the BIOS menu to change your boot order, overclock your PC, disable onboard peripherals, or even set a master password.

Before it loads Windows or Linux, BIOS first runs a Power-On Self Test (POST) to make sure hardware is working right. After POST is complete, the PC will start turning on. At this point, BIOS finds the Master Boot Record (MBR) to complete the boot.

Though most folks use the term BIOS to refer to any motherboard firmware, that's technically incorrect. The setup program on modern-day computers and motherboards is called UEFI (Universal Extensible Firmware Interface) , which supports larger drives and has richer graphical menus than old-school BIOS, which could not support storage larger than 2.2TB. However, in common parlance, people refer to UEFI as UEFI BIOS and the old kind of firmware as Legacy BIOS. All PCs from the past several years have UEFI BIOS.

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary .

Further Reading:

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bios#Software#Linux#Computer Security#Uefi Bios#Legacy Bios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy