ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What Is a PC Bus? A Basic Definition

By Scharon Harding
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5mm5_0Eg41Ren00

(Image credit: BW Folsom/Shutterstock)

A PC bus, also referred to as "the bus," is the path on the PC's motherboard to transfer data to and from the CPU and other PC components or PCs. This includes communication between software. For example, a PCIe (peripheral component interconnect express) expansion card, such as a graphics card (aka GPU aka video card), will send data to and from the PCIe bus.

There are numerous types of buses to accommodate different technologies. Below is a list of standard computer buses:

  • eSATA (External SerialATA) - for transferring data between external hard drives and disk drives
  • PCIe - for accessing PCIe expansion cards and certain M.2 SSDs
  • SATA (Serial ATA) - for accessing internal storage drives. Slower than PCIe
  • Thunderbolt - for accessing peripherals
  • USB - for accessing peripherals

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary .

Further reading:

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Alien-Themed Raspberry Pi Motion Tracker Monitors for Facehuggers

If you’re a fan of the Alien franchise, you should check out this motion tracker project created by Billy O’Sullivan from the maker channel Shed Tech. Using a Raspberry Pi, it’s themed to look like technology straight out of the Alien universe and uses sensors to detect motion—making this a working motion tracking device (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Hard Drives#Internal Storage#Future Plc#Video Card#The Modern Motherboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy