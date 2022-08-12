Read full article on original website
leitesculinaria.com
Grilled Avocado and Peach Salad with Goat Cheese
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. For this grilled avocado and peach salad with goat cheese recipe, ripe peach and creamy avocado slices take on a little char before being tossed with tangy goat cheese, sweet figs, and an easy vinaigrette. It’s an elegant summer meal that’s perfect for al fresco dining.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Our fluffy Cinnamon Roll Waffles are made with canned cinnamon rolls but they turn into the most delicious golden brown waffles you have ever tasted. Easy to make a stack in under 10 minutes, complete with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese icing topping off this breakfast mash-up. Cinnamon Rolls In...
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites: Recipes Worth Cooking
Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites are sweet mini desserts that are low carb, chocolaty, and decadent! Enjoy this dessert guilt-free with this easy no-bake recipe!. This recipe can be prepared in 30 minutes and chilled in 30. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Showed Fans How to Make Her ‘Addictive’ Onion Rings and They’re Obsessed
Ree Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy homemade onion rings in an Instagram reel video. She answered fan questions and many of her followers loved the recipe.
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
Instant Pot Navy Bean Soup Recipe
The Instant Pot is one of the best tools you can have in your kitchen, and there are plenty of recipes you can use it for, like this navy bean soup. While most people think of enjoying soup in the winter, you can make this year-round. It's full of navy beans — which are a great source of protein — and plenty of veggies like onions, celery, and carrots. Add a little bit of chopped ham to make the soup even heartier, and whether you're eating a bowl for a main course or a cup for a side, it totally hits the spot.
recipesgram.com
Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse Cake
Deliciously light, fluffy mousse infused with the sweet chocolate flavor of Baileys Irish Cream. You can make it for the weekend and surprise your family or friends!. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (3 tablespoons if you want more intense chocolate flavor) ½ cup Baileys Irish Cream, cold. 1½ cup heavy...
Mini Apple Pies
This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Calls Her Easy Citrus Salad Recipe ‘Effortless’
Ree Drummond makes a simple citrus salad that's perfect for brunch. With very little effort and a tasty vinaigrette, the salad is visually stunning and so easy to pull together.
How to Prep Eggplant Before Cooking It
Here's how to sweat eggplant before cooking it. Note that you can eat eggplant seeds but they can be bitter. You can easily scoop them out with a spoon.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
12tomatoes.com
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Anyone who’s ever had a garden can tell you that sometimes a certain group of plants just explodes in a fit of over-production. And, when that happens with your zucchini it can mean a lot of these fruits to get rid of. You begin to sneak them into a variety of dishes they wouldn’t normally appear in! But, with zucchini bread everyone knows what they’re getting so it’s less of a hiding game. Instead, the moist texture and mild flavor of the zucchini means you end up with a lovely dessert bread. This recipe has an outstanding flavor that adds a bit of sweetness to this traditionally health-conscious bread.
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
butterwithasideofbread.com
DUTCH APPLE MUFFINS
Dutch Apple Muffins packed with fresh apples, warm spices & topped with a sweet cinnamon Dutch crumble! Apple cinnamon muffin recipe with brown sugar that everyone loves!. There is no wrong time for a baked treat and these fresh apple muffins are perfect examples of that. Serve these apple cinnamon muffins with crumble topping in the morning, afternoon, or evening and they will disappear just the same.
Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering
If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
