Anyone who’s ever had a garden can tell you that sometimes a certain group of plants just explodes in a fit of over-production. And, when that happens with your zucchini it can mean a lot of these fruits to get rid of. You begin to sneak them into a variety of dishes they wouldn’t normally appear in! But, with zucchini bread everyone knows what they’re getting so it’s less of a hiding game. Instead, the moist texture and mild flavor of the zucchini means you end up with a lovely dessert bread. This recipe has an outstanding flavor that adds a bit of sweetness to this traditionally health-conscious bread.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO