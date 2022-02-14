The Bidens' new puppy, Commander, is settling in. Here are 30 photos of some of the most adorable dogs to live in the White House.
- Dogs are the most popular presidential pets.
- The Obamas had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.
- The Bidens adopted a new puppy, Commander. Their dog Champ died in June, and Major was rehomed.
New York Times reporter Gray Gables wrote of Gallagher and Cleveland's other dog Millie , "Both animals take great liberties with Mr. Cleveland when he is accessible to them and when not otherwise employed, are rolling each other about on the lawn."Warren Harding's terrier, named Laddie Boy, was 6 months old when he moved into the White House.
Laddie Boy learned to deliver the newspaper to the president's breakfast table every morning.Calvin Coolidge's collie Rob Roy was named after the popular cocktail.
Coolidge was quoted as saying , "Any man who does not like dogs and want them about does not deserve to be in the White House."Herbert Hoover had a Belgian shepherd named King Tut, who would patrol the gates of the White House on a nightly basis.
He also helped Hoover get elected by appearing in a campaign photo to help the candidate appear more approachable.Franklin Roosevelt's German shepherd, Major, used to chase the White House maids around.
A former police dog, Major caused an international incident in 1933 when he attacked the visiting British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald and nearly ripped his pants .FDR also had a Scottish terrier named Fala that would often accompany the president on his travels.
Roosevelt received Fala as an early Christmas present in 1940 .Harry Truman gave away his dog, a cocker spaniel named Feller, to a family physician because he was not a dog lover.
Feller was sent to Truman by a supporter .Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gave John F. Kennedy a dog named Pushinka as a gift.
Pushinka's mother was one of the first dogs to fly into and return from space .Other than Pushinka, JFK had eight dogs, including his German shepherd named Clipper.
The Kennedys also had horses, hamsters, parakeets, a canary, a cat, and a rabbit.Two of Lyndon B. Johnson's beagles, Him and Her, were frequently on the receiving end of the president pulling their long ears.
The dogs became national celebrities thanks to a spread in Life magazine in 1964.One of Johnson's beagles named Kimberly was given to his daughter Luci.
Kim was born when Him was bred with another beagle in 1965 .Luci also got another one of his beagles named Freckles.
Freckles was from the same litter as Kim.LBJ found his fifth dog, a terrier mix named Yuki, at a Texas gas station on Thanksgiving in 1966.
Yuki accompanied Johnson to Cabinet meetings and the Oval Office.Richard Nixon's three dogs were an Irish setter named King Timahoe, a poodle named Vicki, and a terrier named Pasha.
Nixon's well-known dog Checkers of "Checkers speech" fame never actually lived in the White House.Gerald Ford and his daughter Susan had a golden retriever named Liberty.
Susan got Liberty as a surprise for her father when she was a puppy. Years later, Liberty had nine puppies of her own.Jimmy Carter had a border collie mix named Grits that was born on the same day Carter was elected president.
Grits was a gift from his daughter Amy's teacher .Ronald Reagan had two White House dogs. The one seen here was a Bouvier des Flandres named Lucky that Nancy Reagan received as a gift in 1984.
Lucky never fully adjusted to life in the White House, so the Reagans sent her back to their California ranch in 1985.Reagan's other dog in the White House was a Charles spaniel named Rex.
Rex was a gift from conservative writer and commentator William F. Buckley.George H.W. Bush had two springer spaniels, Millie and Ranger.
Millie was the star of the book "Millie's Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush" in 1992.Bill Clinton named his chocolate Labrador retriever Buddy after his great-uncle.
Buddy became best friends with the Clintons' cat, Socks.George W. Bush and his first dog in the White House, an English springer spaniel named Spot, was one of Millie's puppies.
Spot was known as a friendly, obedient dog that would accompany Bush to meetings.Bush also had two Scottish terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, who were separated in age by four years.
Barney died of lymphoma in 2013.The Obamas had two famous Portuguese water dogs named Bo and Sunny.
Bo was a gift for Sasha and Malia Obama after their father won the presidency.Bo and Sunny were so popular that they apparently had official White House schedules for all of their appearances.
"I get a memo at the beginning of the month with a request for their schedules, and I have to approve their appearances," first lady Michelle Obama told PBS in 2016 .The Obama family announced Bo's death from cancer in May.
"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter . "For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."The Bidens adopted Major in November 2018, and he joined Champ as the family's second German shepherd.
Major was the last rank Biden's son Beau held in the US Army JAG Corps before he died from a brain tumor in 2015.Major became the first shelter dog to live in the White House, but he was rehomed with a family friend after he had trouble adjusting.
Major had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House, biting a Secret Service member and a National Park Service employee in two separate incidents . The first family has since decided to rehome him.
"After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends," Jill Biden's spokesman Michael LaRosa told The New York Times' Katie Rogers . "This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts."Champ died in June at the age of 13.
"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," Biden and first lady Jill wrote in a statement posted on Twitter .The Bidens welcomed a new German shepherd puppy, Commander, in December.
Commander helped thank service members around the world and wish them a merry Christmas at a White House event with the president and first lady.
He made his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday — the day before Valentine's Day — during an appearance at "Puppy Bowl XVIII" with the first lady.
"What's so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day," she said in a video shared before the event . "All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine's Day."As second lady, Jill Biden created the Family Heritage Garden at the vice president's residence, which memorializes all past residents and their dogs.
In January, the Bidens announced that their highly anticipated White House cat , a 2-year-old tabby named Willow, had finally joined them.Read the original article on Business Insider
