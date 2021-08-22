Funny Quotes

My parents speak with an apparent accent. In their books, tuition is pronounced “too-shin” and the letter “r” doesn’t naturally roll off their tongues. When I was in the second grade, my mother volunteered as a chaperone for my class during our school’s annual walk-a-thon fundraiser. Naturally, with being a chaperone came the responsibility of conversing with my classmates. I still vividly remember my mother walking only a couple of feet behind me in her bright purple Adidas jacket when a classmate told me that my mother had an accent, making it difficult to understand what she was saying. I remember laughing in confusion when hearing this because, up until this point, I never noticed that my mother had an accent.