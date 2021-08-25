Cancel
Fall Sports Preview – South Loup Football

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Loup Bobcats enter the season with renewed optimism following a winless season a year ago. The Bobcats were hit hard by injuries at times last season. Third year head coach Mat Jagelar visited with KCNI/KBBN sports about the upcoming season and stated that staying healthy would be a key for this season with just 18 players on the roster. South Loup has some experience returning especially on the offensive line where they return four starters. Coach Jagelar talked about what they learned from the team camp they participated in this summer.

