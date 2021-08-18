Cancel
Canadian Dollar Higher After Strong Consumer Inflation Data

By Insta Forex
 5 days ago

The Canadian dollar moved up against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday, as consumer inflation in the country accelerated in July. Data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada CPI rose 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in July, after a gain of 0.2 percent in the previous month.

