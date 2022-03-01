ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Celebrity Couples Who Took a Break Before Getting Married

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obkpa_0EPbPRGL00
INSTAR Images

They were on a break! Celebrity couples split up all the time, but some don’t stay apart long and eventually walked down the aisle.

After Pink and Carey Hart started dating in 2001, the duo briefly split in 2003 before later reuniting and tying the knot in 2006. They parted ways again after two years of marriage but rekindled their romance in 2010.

“The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls–t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be,” the singer announced on her website in 2008.

During their separation, Pink and Hart drafted up divorce papers before giving their relationship another chance in 2010. “We’ve had two breaks,” the Just Give Me a Reason” performer explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”

The Pennsylvania native, who shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with Hart, later addressed how therapy helped save her marriage.

“I got a lot of s–t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” Pink admitted during an Instagram Live in June 2020. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

The songstress got candid about how she has struggled when it comes to the “intimacy” in their relationship.

“Intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she recalled.

Pink continued: “And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment, I realized that I was a little bit full of s–t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”

Scroll down to see which other stars took a break before getting hitched:

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

How Duck Dynasty Couple Healed Their Broken Marriage

This week, Sean and Rachel bring stars of the tv show Duck Dynasty and hosts of the Unashamed podcast Al and Lisa Robertson to the Kitchen Table to talk about their love story. The Robertson’s share the obstacles they’ve encountered over thirty years of marriage and how they learned to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Fan-Favorite Couple Announces Pregnancy

Married at First Sight stars Amani Smith and Woody Randall have some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, Smith and Randall revealed that they're expecting their first child together. The couple originally met on Season 11 of the reality series and, coincidentally, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Smith...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Hart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Pink And Hart#The Ellen Degeneres Show
Page Six

Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat comes out as a lesbian

Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian to her family at the beginning of the pandemic, a year after Heather’s eldest daughter Max came out as bisexual. “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,'” Heather, 53, recently...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson’s Divorce Finalized Nearly 2 Years After Their Split: Details

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson are officially divorced after being married for more than 15 years, Us Weekly confirms. According to court documents obtained by Us, the judgment was filed on Wednesday, February 16, and a private settlement agreement was reached in terms of spousal support, child support and division of assets. The exes will share joint legal custody of their daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy