Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Amex Centurion Suite Returns To US Open 2021

By Jim August 16, 2021, 10:56 am
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

131K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Amex#Us Airlines#American Express Card#Omaat#Centurion Lounges#American Express#Lga#American Express Us Open#The Centurion Suite#American Express Shop#American Express Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

American Express Celebrates for the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year compared to the same window in 2019 1, showing they are eager to get back to the matches. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for Card Members and tennis fans, including first ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson river and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including complimentary bag check, the American Express® Radio and access to a new outdoor Amex® Patio, the Centurion® Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The Company is also offering a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled, eligible Cards at participating merchants at the tournament and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Exclusive: artwork revealed for Amex Centurion lounge at Heathrow

Business Traveller can reveal that American Express has commissioned renowned artwork service Elegant Clutter to curate a collection of pieces at its long-awaited Centurion lounge at Heathrow T3. This page on the Elegant Clutter website confirms that “American Express worked with Elegant Clutter to commission and curate a collection of...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: No Annual Fee Amex EveryDay Credit Card

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. Citi is an advertising partner of OMAAT. The information and associated card details on this page for the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, and Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card have been collected independently by OMAAT and has not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — August 19 2021

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles and Points...
Economyboardingarea.com

Approved! Amex Business Platinum

None of this makes any sense they’re basically giving away cards/points now. I’ve lost count how many times I’ve gotten cards that are supposed to be one time only. Sensing a major devaluation but not sure how that would happen across-the-board. Exactly! I’m sure they’ll find a way. However, with...
Credits & Loansflyertalk.com

Chase Follows AmEx With New Benefits for Sapphire Members

Chase Sapphire cardholders will get access to new bonuses and benefits when on their card starting August 16, 2021. Added features include additional points for dining purchases, hotel credits and access to future airline lounges. Frequent flyers who hold one of the two Chase Sapphire credit cards will soon have...
Business101 WIXX

AmEx postpones full return to office until October 11

(Reuters) – American Express Co has postponed a full return of employees to its offices in the United States until at least Oct. 11 due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The memo, sent by...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Lessons Learned When Trying To Redeem An American Airlines Voucher

When a flight is oversold, airlines start looking for passengers willing to take a different (usually later) flight. The airlines typically use a voucher good for a future flight as an incentive to get passengers to accept the offer. I’d been reluctant to volunteer for these offers because I remember back when a friend of ours was given a voucher (good for a round-trip flight) years ago that was capacity limited. He was unable to use it to fly anywhere, and it eventually expired.
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.
GamblingPosted by
BoardingArea

25% RABATT bei Wyndham Rewards Punktesale

Wyndham Rewards hat wieder mal einen Punktesale gestartet. Mit 25% Rabatt ist der leider nicht extrem attraktiv. “Between August 16, 2021, 12:00:01 am ET and August 25, 2021, 11:59:59 pm ET (the “Promotion Period”), Wyndham Rewards members who purchase Wyndham Rewards points from points.com receive a discount of twenty percent (20%) or twenty-five percent (25%) off the price per point on their points purchase, as determined by the number of points purchased. A minimum purchase is required to receive either Discount; amount of such minimum will be set forth at online point of purchase and is determined by member’s purchase history. Purchases made during the Promotion Period will be applied against the annual maximum cap of forty-five thousand (45,000) Wyndham Rewards points. Offer is subject to change. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Only purchases made online are eligible for this offer. Points will be posted to the recipient’s Wyndham Rewards account within 72 hours after the completed transaction. Points purchases do not count toward Member Levels. All points.com transactions are final and non-refundable. A GST/HST charge applies to purchases by Canadian residents. An additional QST charge applies to purchases by Quebec residents. Points.com and Wyndham Rewards reserve the right to terminate this offer at any time. Points purchased are subject to the Wyndham Rewards program terms and conditions.”
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Wyndham Rewards Buy Points 25% Off

Wyndham Rewards has launched a new sale to buy points at up to a 25% discount through August 25, 2021. Members can buy up to 45,000 points during the promotional period before the bonus. You can access this offer on Wyndham Reward’s website here. Here’s the price:. You can buy...
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

How to Maximize Your Points and Miles When Flying Private

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. From setting your own schedule to avoiding crowded airports, there’s a lot to like about flying private. If you’re looking for ways to get the most out of your private jet flight bookings, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to use credit card points to cut the cost of private jets, how to earn points and miles from flying private and how to score the most points and miles from your flight. While there...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

British Airways boosts “Pay with Avios” this weekend

If you have a battle pile of Avios, and wanting to get away with them, this weekend British Airways is offering boosts when part-paying with them. With Avios part payment, you can reduce the cost of a British Airways flight. Even better, for this weekend only your Avios could be worth up to four times more than usual, meaning that somewhere far away just got a lot closer.
Paradise, NVreviewjournal.com

Top 10 best travel hacks to save the most

Your love of travel may be directly at odds with how much traveling can cost, from the airfare or other form of transportation to lodgings to fun activities you hope to do once there. And that doesn’t even touch upon the many surprising expenses that crop up when you travel.
Small BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Streetwear Stars Team With AmEx to Spotlight Small Businesses

American Express organized three drops drops for this weekend, including one from Foot Locker’s new women’s business creative director. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Community Policy