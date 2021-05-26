5 Best Stand Mixers, According to Kitchen Appliance Experts

While down pillows have a signature soft cloud-like feel, they come with a higher price tag and aren't suitable for someone with allergies. Down alternative pillow styles mimic the soft feel of down by using plush polyester fiberfill, and are therefore more affordable and ideal for anyone with a down allergy. But a lower price doesn't mean you have to sacrifice performance. The fiber scientists at the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab put over 70 pillows to the test, evaluating washability, shrinkage and even if the pillow would maintain its shape after use. Over 300 at-home testers also tried each pillow to give feedback on comfort, support, temperature regulation and more. After analyzing over 3,000 data points, here are the best down alternative pillows to buy in 2021: