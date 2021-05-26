Cancel
5 Best Stand Mixers, According to Kitchen Appliance Experts

By Betty Gold, Good Housekeeping Institute
goodhousekeeping.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing an electric mixer ensures light and airy cake layers, fluffy whipped cream, and icing that's velvety smooth — plus it's speedier than stirring umpteen times and much easier on your biceps. Unlike hand mixers, stand mixers free you to do other tasks while they do the work. The Good...

www.goodhousekeeping.com
News Break
Lifestyle
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are here and ready to make cooking easier and faster! After being in quarantine for months, tools and gadgets at a discount with Early Prime Day Deals are just what you need to get dinner on the table without friction. Whether you're planning a big family brunch, or you just need a little help in the kitchen, there are markdowns on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances for just about every want and need this Memorial Day weekend.
Food & Drinks
Newsweek

The 8 Best Air Fryers for Chicken Wings

Air fryers are all the rage right now. They're the hot new way—literally—to cook food fast so that your meal is nice and crispy. And there's nothing quite like the air-fried taste of food "fried" in the air fryer. Even just reheating food in the air fryer is a game changer.
Home & GardenRed Bluff Daily News

Adventures in kitchen appliance repair

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer. Here in Tehama County, summer started early this year. The hills are already golden and the pasture is crisp and crunchy underfoot. Emerging after a year long hibernation of sorts, things are slowly getting back to whatever our version of normal...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Outdoor Grills of 2021, According to Experts

Nothing says summer like grilling up easy summer recipes with a perfect char. Of course, you'll need the right grill to make the job quick, easy and low-mess. In the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances Lab, we've tested more than 50 grills over the years to determine which are the best you can buy, including gas, charcoal, kamado, pellet and portable options. We've cooked 56 steaks and 220 pieces of chicken to determine how well each grill sears, while keeping an eye on smoking and flare-ups. We've also toasted almost 1,000 pieces of bread on the gas grills to see how evenly they heat. In addition to performance, we assessed helpful extras like side tables, tool storage, concealed gas tanks and wheels for portability. These are the best grills you can buy in 2021:
Recipes
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Down Alternative Pillows of 2021, According to Bedding Experts

While down pillows have a signature soft cloud-like feel, they come with a higher price tag and aren't suitable for someone with allergies. Down alternative pillow styles mimic the soft feel of down by using plush polyester fiberfill, and are therefore more affordable and ideal for anyone with a down allergy. But a lower price doesn't mean you have to sacrifice performance. The fiber scientists at the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab put over 70 pillows to the test, evaluating washability, shrinkage and even if the pillow would maintain its shape after use. Over 300 at-home testers also tried each pillow to give feedback on comfort, support, temperature regulation and more. After analyzing over 3,000 data points, here are the best down alternative pillows to buy in 2021:
Behind Viral Videos
Parade

Using Dryer Sheets to Wipe Down Your Stainless Steel Appliances? Yes, Please! Here Are 20 TikTok Kitchen Hacks You Have to Try

While I continue to dive into the world of TikTok and life-changing TikTok cleaning hacks, I have to say my kitchen has been my biggest culprit. My husband and I cook a lot, we have two kids, both work full-time and I’ve never hired a cleaning person. So if there’s a way to make cleaning my kitchen easier—and more time-efficient—you can bet I’ll try it. That’s why these tried-and-true TikTok kitchen hacks are some of my favorite ones.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Hamilton Beach Small Kitchen Appliances

Great deals on these Hamilton Beach Small Kitchen Appliances today! They each have free shipping too!. Order HERE —-> Hamilton Beach Small Kitchen Appliances. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!
Lifestyle
TheDailyBeast

These Bowls Made My Microwave My Favorite Kitchen Appliance

Scouting Report: This cookware made me realize the true power of my microwave. It’s not just for leftovers, it’s for cooking up gourmet meals. At first glance, Anyday’s cookware looks like nothing much. The Everyday Set comes with four seemingly innocuous looking glass bowls, each one a different size, made with frosted, heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is durable and easy to handle. The lids look like one’s you might find on your stovetop pots and pans: they’re made of glass, with a touch of microwave-safe stainless steel. The dishes, as you might expect, can be seriously hot after cooking, so make sure to use oven mitts to grab the bowls from your microwave.
Electronics
The Independent

10 best fridge freezers: A guide to choosing your appliance

Fridge freezers are remarkably varied, considering the fact they all have essentially the same job to do.When buying one of these appliances, your first task is to decide whether you want a freestanding model or an integrated option that you can build into a kitchen unit. We’ve included examples of each type of fridge freezer in our reviews.Another key point of difference is the ratio of fridge space to freezer space in the appliance. You should consider how much food your household freezes, then pick an option to suit. And more broadly, be sure to buy a fridge freezer with...
Nutrition
EatThis

The Best Store-Bought Bread Brands, According to Dietitians

We're going to let you in on a diet secret few people know: You don't have to give up bread to lose your belly fat. Most people think they have to completely remove bread from their pantry to see weight-loss results. However, choosing the right bread brand that's loaded up with whole grains, fiber, and protein, can actually help you reach your goals faster.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Minimal Space-Saving Kitchen Appliances

Designed by Adriano Design company and manufactured by Fabita, the Cucinotta is the ideal kitchen appliance for modern urban homes. This mini kitchen set is equipped with an induction cooktop, a hood that resembles a large cartoon eye, and a spacious utility drawer that doubles as a fridge space. This...
Rachel JohnsonAllrecipes.com

The 9 Best Silicone Baking Mats, Tested by Allrecipes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Baking mats are having a moment now that people are catching onto the needless waste that comes with constantly using parchment paper or aluminum foil every time they bake with a sheet pan. And some folks steer clear of baking all together because who wants to deal with dirty sheet pans afterwards? That is, unless they have a silicone baking mat.
Food & Drinkshelloglow.co

How to Make Beeswax Candles in the Oven

While I love candles, I’ve got to admit, making them can be a bit of a pain. More than one of my favorite mixing bowls has been ruined by using it to melt wax. (How do you clean them after?!) But these beeswax candles are made in the oven; they...
Drinks
EatThis

The Worst Cocktail To Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

Summer is practically here, which means it's time to bust out the cocktail shaker and whip up some refreshing drinks for you and your friends. Cocktails, unfortunately, can hide a lot of added sugars, between the mixers and flavored syrups. So, instead of blowing two day's worth of added sugars on a single beverage, why not try modifying your go-to cocktail recipe by swapping out that artificial mixer for a more natural one?