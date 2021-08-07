Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A 10-panel comic explores a subtle kind of racism many people of color experience.

By Alisha Huber
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF4yr_0EKIyeAJ00

If we're being honest, we all make assumptions about other people, right?

We look at their skin, their clothes, and their car, and we make guesses about them that we don't even realize we're making. Everyone does it.

You ask a pregnant female coworker if she'll keep working after the baby is born — but you wouldn't think to ask that question of a guy who was about to become a dad.

You ask that nice girl behind the counter at the bagel shop whether she'll ever go to college so she can get a better job — only to learn that she's an underemployed Ph.D.

You ask a hipster-looking guy on the subway whether he's into artisanal pickles — but he just happens to be a bad dresser who has no idea what you're talking about.

The fact is, though, that people of color deal with other people's assumptions constantly.

Research shows that other people's expectations can have a profound effect on us. They can determine our success or failure. And black women deal with this nonsense more than others. In a recent study, nearly half of the female black and Latina scientists polled reported being mistaken for janitors or administrative staff.

Let's agree to fix this.

If someone were to say "video games" to you, what are the first words that come to mind? Whatever words you thought of (fun, exciting, etc.), we're willing to guess "healthy" or "mental health tool" didn't pop into your mind.

And yet… it turns out they are. Especially for Veterans.

How? Well, for one thing, video games — and virtual reality more generally — are also more accessible and less stigmatized to veterans than mental health treatment. In fact, some psychiatrists are using virtual reality systems for this reason to treat PTSD.

Secondly, video games allow people to socialize in new ways with people who share common interests and goals. And for Veterans, many of whom leave the military feeling isolated or lonely after they lose the daily camaraderie of their regiment, that socialization is critical to their mental health. It gives them a virtual group of friends to talk with, connect to, and relate to through shared goals and interests.

In addition, according to a 2018 study, since many video games simulate real-life situations they encountered during their service, it makes socialization easier since they can relate to and find common ground with other gamers while playing.

This can help ease symptoms of depression, anxiety, and even PTSD in Veterans, which affects 20% of the Veterans who have served since 9/11.

Watch here as Verizon dives into the stories of three Veteran gamers to learn how video games helped them build community, deal with trauma and have some fun.

Band of Gamers www.youtube.com

Video games have been especially beneficial to Veterans since the beginning of the pandemic when all of us — Veterans included — have been even more isolated than ever before.

And that's why Verizon launched a challenge last year, which saw $30,000 donated to four military charities.

And this year, they're going even bigger by launching a new World of Warships charity tournament in partnership with Wargaming and Wounded Warrior Project called "Verizon Warrior Series." During the tournament, gamers will be able to interact with the game's iconic ships in new and exciting ways, all while giving back.

Together with these nonprofits, the tournament will welcome teams all across the nation in order to raise money for military charities helping Veterans in need. There will be a $100,000 prize pool donated to these charities, as well as donation drives for injured Veterans at every match during the tournament to raise extra funds.

Verizon is also providing special discounts to Those Who Serve communities, including military and first responders, and they're offering a $75 in-game content military promo for World of Warships.

Tournament finals are scheduled for August 8, so be sure to tune in to the tournament and donate if you can in order to give back to Veterans in need.

From Your Site Articles

  • As the anthem debates return, a reminder that it was a veteran who ... ›
  • 6-year-old hero Bridger Walker selflessly saved his little sister from a ... ›
  • 10 photos of seriously wounded vets remind us about the real costs ... ›

2 photos of a woman's bedroom reveal just how powerful depression can be.

"We need to be able to talk to each other about our feelings, even the bad ones."

08.07.21

This article originally appeared on September 7, 2016

Jonna Roslund is a 26-year-old from Sweden who lives with depression.

Living with a mental illness affects many areas of a person's life, including one annoyance most of us can relate to: the dread of household chores.

Comments / 281

Upworthy

Upworthy

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Color#Depression#Wargaming#World Of Warships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

7 things black people want their well-meaning white friends to know

I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend. Being the only black friend is a gift and a curse. I am black and I love having friends. But I am also, at any given moment, expected to be a translator, an ambassador, a history teacher, and/or a walking, talking invitation into "I am not racist" territory. It's a lot to handle. See what I mean about that curse?
EuroFuturity

Generous people cheat the masses in this experiment

An experiment finds that even generous people are willing to steal half the earnings of a large group if their personal gain exceeds 100 euro, report researchers. In the recent years, the general public has steadily lost confidence in financial institutions, economic authorities, and corporate managers in particular. People hold a view that key economic actors will do anything for profits, including harming large groups of fellow human beings.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin doctor asking community to not forget people of color

AUSTIN, Texas - As lawmakers face pressure to find solutions to U.S. immigration systems, a familiar face to Good Day Austin, shares his journey as an immigrant. Dr. Pradeep Kumar is a regular on Fox 7 Austin, his segment ‘Your Health with Doctor Kumar’ aims to educate people about their health.
Video GamesIGN

How to Support Women and People of Color in Game Development

Last week, the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment filed a lawsuit, which accuses Activision Blizzard of fostering a culture in which women and other marginalized groups are routinely paid and promoted less, as well as allowing for repeated cases of sexual harassment. Blizzard employees responded to these allegations and the company’s initial response to it by posting an open letter and staging a walkout.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Black couple who adopted white children describe moment they were accused of having abducted them

A Black couple who adopted white twin boys have revealed the racist encounters they experience as a result, including accusations that they kidnapped their children. Jennifer McDuffie-Moore, 43, an early learning specialist and co-owner of a childcare program, and her husband Harry Moore, 37, a mechanic, first took in the identical twins, Brayden and Trevor, as foster children, after they were separated from their biological mother, who suffered from drug addiction.
SocietyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

People of Color struggle with identity in Midwest small towns

Being BIPoC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in the Midwest can be a disheartening experience filled with discrimination, isolation, and a sense of otherness promoted by people both within and outside communities of color. For years, study after study has deemed cities and small towns throughout the Midwest to be some of the worst places for People of Color to live in the United States, if not the rest of the world.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Why the life sciences leave people of color behind

As COVID-19 has rampaged across the country, it has laid bare the stark racial divides in American medical care. Black and Latino people are more likely to be infected with the coronavirus, are hospitalized with it at nearly three times the rate of white people, and have died of it twice as often, federal figures show. People of color have been more hesitant to get vaccinated, whether it’s due to a lack of access or distrust of a system with a history of misleading and mistreating Black patients. The medical establishment has been exposed for neglecting to invest in public health – and for failing to pay enough attention to poverty, pollution and other societal problems that disproportionately harm racial minorities.
Economysme.org

Ways to get more people of color into management

All the tech in the world cannot erase the debilitating skills gap in manufacturing. An obvious solution is to set up a bigger tent—to markedly increase the number of people of color in manufacturing management. To help address this issue, Smart Manufacturing assembled five experts for a roundtable on racial...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Sued After Character Uses Racist Hate Symbol in Photos

With theme parks being very high profile places that attract people of all ages, every move they or their employees make reflects the theme park as a whole. This is why both Disney and Universal ensure that their Cast Members and Team Members are very well-trained to represent their respective theme parks in the best light possible. At times, however, someone’s actions could sway from the norm and give the company a much larger issue.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
RelationshipsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Advice for Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory

Joy Pullmann of the Federalist aims her latest column at parents who worry about the role of Critical Race Theory in their kids’ schools. Following a wave of parent outrage at finding their children’s public schools pushing racism under the guise of antiracism this past school year, states have begun to ban the ideology. Parents are engaging with local school boards all across the country, demanding they stop teaching racial division and start educating children. The outrage is not just among Republicans, but also Independent and even Democrat voters, making Democrats nervous enough that the Biden administration recently pretended to backtrack.
PoliticsPosted by
Upworthy

Trans councilwoman confronts store owner who put up bigoted sign, tells him 'transwomen are women'

A transgender councilwoman recently confronted a Washington Star Wars memorabilia store owner over an extremely transphobic sign displayed in the shop window. Tiesa Meri Meskis, a councilwoman in the town of Aberdeen, stormed into the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop last week after she heard about a sign in his window that said "If you are born with a d**k you are not a chick." Attributing the offensive rhyme to Dr. Seuss, Don Sucher — the store owner — wrote that it was one of his books that was finally being released after "cancel culture banned his early books."

Comments / 281

Community Policy