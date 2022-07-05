Pokemon Go Spinda is a controversial creature for many trainers, because it's so difficult to catch and even when you do track it down, there are currently nine different pattern variations to collect at various times of the year – and that doesn't include the Shinies either! This means that completing your collection of them in Pokemon Go is both time-consuming and relies on a combination of skill plus luck, making the process one that shouldn't be entered into lightly. However, if your goal is to secure every different pattern of Pokemon Go Spinda to fill out your collection then we can help you with this guide on catching them.

How to get Spinda in Pokemon Go

(Image: © Niantic)

To catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go, you need to find the right Field Research Task by spinning Pokestops. Specifically you want the “Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row” task. It will appear as a circle with a question mark and grass in it. That indicates a Pokemon encounter as a reward for completing it. So, do five great curveball throws in a row and you'll be able to start the Pokemon Go Spinda encounter.

Remember that research rewards mean that the Pokemon can’t flee so take your time when trying to catch it. Throw your Spinda a Pinap Berry if you want to earn 3 extra candy. Don’t waste your Golden Razz Berries here.

How to find the Spinda Field Research Task

So you know how to catch Spinda in Pokemon Go, but how do you find the Field Research Task in the first place? The short answer is to visit as many Pokestops as possible. Each Pokestop stores only one task for a 24 hour period. The task switches at midnight so you can check your local ones again the next day.

It’s important to note that you can delete Field Research Tasks to make sure you always have room to search for the Pokemon Go Spinda quest. Hit the binoculars icon and you’ll see your three stored tasks. Choose one you don’t want to fulfil, press the small trashcan icon, and a prompt will come up to ask if you are sure you want to delete the task. Hit OK and you’ll be left with a free slot to continue your hunt.

If you are having problems finding the task, consider joining your local Pokemon Go Discord or Facebook group as there will be plenty of people also looking and keeping each other updated. The joys of the Pokemon Go community knows no bounds. Alternatively, just make sure you visit all your closest stops every day and hopefully you’ll get lucky.

All Pokemon Go Spinda variations

There were originally eight versions of Spinda in the game files, and they've now all been released, plus an extra one for Valentine's Day. Here are all the Spinda versions currently available and when they went live:

Pattern 1 - Oct 2018, Nov to Dec 2019, Jan to Feb 2021, Oct 2021

Pattern 2 - Mar to Apr 2019, Sep to Oct 2020, Nov 2021

Pattern 3 - Sep 2018, Sep to Oct 2019, Apr 2021, Dec 2021

Pattern 4 - May to Jun 2019, Nov to Dec 2020, May 2021, Jan to Feb 2022

Pattern 5 - Jan to Feb 2019, Jun to Aug 2020, Jun 2021, Mar 2022

Pattern 6 - Dec 2018, Mar 2020, Jul 2021, Apr 2022

Pattern 7 - Nov 2018, Jan to Feb 2020, May 2020, Aug 2021, May 2022

Pattern 8 - Aug 2018, Jul to Aug 2019, Apr 2020, Mar 2021, Sep 2021, Jun 2022

Heart Pattern/Pattern 9 - Valentine's Day 2019, 2021, 2022

Following a 2019 update the number of circles showing for Spinda in the Pokedex was increased to 20, which naturally lead players to expect more forms would be available to catch. However, that was over three years ago now and no more Spinda forms have been found since, suggesting the additional slots were either added in error or the planned content was never released.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.