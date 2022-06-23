Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may be more than a couple of years old now, but if you're still holding on to one, the best Galaxy Note 9 cases will protect your still-stylish Samsung phone from wear and tear as it ages. Whether you need a simple, clear case or something a bit more elaborate and fun, we've rounded up all the best choices for your favorite pocket computer!

Spigen Rugged Armor

Slim and rugged

For those who don't want to sacrifice pocket space for protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a great option. This sleek, one-piece case is rugged with carbon fiber accents that look great on all phones, especially big phones like the Note 9. It's made of rugged TPU material and features a matte finish.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Most rugged

The Unicorn Beetle Pro is a case you can trust no matter which phone it's protecting. This rugged-style case is designed to keep your phone well protected all around, thanks to a built-in screen protector for the display as well as a back cover. An optional belt clip holster is also included if you're interested in that look.

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Shimmer and shine

For those who are after a glittery case to show off their quirky sense of fashion, Spigen has you covered with this ultra-thin case that sparkled in Glitter Crystal Quartz. This one-piece case is made of a flexible TPU material that will keep your phone protected from scratches and basic drops and is thin enough to support wireless charging.

ProCase Leather Wallet

Best wallet case

For those looking for an extra functional case, you should consider this leather wallet option from ProCase. Not only is this case designed to carry multiple debit and credit cards along with a cash pocket, but it also delivers great protection for your phone. Made with genuine leather, this case screams premium design with top-notch craftsmanship.

FITFORT Durable Protective Cover

Clear and rugged

If you want a clear case to show off the design of your Note 9, but also don't want to risk damaging a high-end phone, this case from FITFORT is a great option. It's a two-piece case that combines a sturdy back with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper, giving you impressive coverage. It also comes with a 24-month warranty!

Speck Presidio Grip

Best for grip

One of the best ways to avoid damage from dropping your phone is, of course, to try and not to drop your phone. But that isn't always possible. No one, naturally, drops their phone on purpose, after all! But this grippy case from Speck is a great option to help prevent accidental slips. The case features a stylish pattern of raised ridges along the back and sides, which feel great in hand, add some extra grip, and give this case a unique look.

OtterBox Defender Series

Trusted brand

OtterBox products are usually much pricier than other options, given Otterbox's brand reputation and trusted design. But this case is actually pretty decently priced and gives you Otterbox's premium protection against bumps and drops along with microbial defense to protect the surface against germs.

Encased Rebel Armor

Rugged for less

For a rugged case that won't break the bank, consider this option from Encased. It's a dual-layer case that's packed with protection for your Note 9, including a unique webbing of shock-absorbent texture on the inside and air pockets around the perimeter to help with drops.

Zizo Bolt Series

Multi-layered protection

You'll either love or hate Zizo's over-the-top design choices with its Bolt Series case. If it's right up your alley, the grip-friendliness and colorful accents are totally fun and add personality. It also comes with an optional lanyard, hip holster, and a screen protector — plenty of value for a reasonable price.

If we had to choose

Feeling a little overwhelmed by all of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases on this list? That's fine — there's a lot from which to choose! Of course, you can't go wrong with anything here, but with that said, we have to give our top recommendation to the Spigen Rugged Armor. Spigen consistently makes some of the best phone cases out there, and with the Rugged Armor, you get something that offers great protection, doesn't add too much bulk to the Note 9, and has a price no one can argue with.

If you find yourself needing more durability, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is another excellent choice, especially since it comes with a built-in screen protector. Finally, should you prefer a case with a bit more class, we also really like the ProCase Leather Wallet.

If leather is your thing, we have also rounded up a selection of the best leather cases for the Galaxy Note 9. And if you want to go the wallet route, we have a selection of wallet cases to choose from as well.