Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and More Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Breaking up is hard to do … but it is even worse when exes still have to work together after the fact! Relationships are supposed to end with clean breaks and fresh starts. However, some celebrities do not get so lucky.

The process was easier for some than others. Rachel Bilson, for instance, recognized the fandom surrounding her and Adam Brody’s characters, Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen, respectively, long after they split. The former O.C. costars reunited at an airport in August 2019, and the Hart of Dixie alum could not let the moment go by undocumented.

“Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome,” Bilson captioned a selfie with Brody at the time.

The actress later apologized for calling it quits with the actor in 2006. “IM SORRY!!!!” she commented on a March 2020 Instagram post about the breakup. “He fared really well!”

Bilson even went so far as to predict that their alter-egos are still blissfully in love. “Oh, my gosh, I try to remember. I’m like, ‘What happened at the end?’ I think Seth and Summer got married,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “Yeah, sure, [they’re together]. Why not? You always want a happy ending.”

Other exes followed suit, keeping things professional at work after their romances ended. “During your time on Gossip Girl, Chace [Crawford], did Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s real-life relationship and breakup cause drama amongst the cast?” Andy Cohen asked during an August 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Not at all. Not in the least,” the actor replied. “Most mature people in the world.”

Some former couples had more to overcome than mere awkwardness. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were forced to spend time together after she cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director. The experience seemed to make their dynamic stronger, though, with the twosome reuniting in June 2018 to attend a birthday party and still speaking fondly about their time on the set.

Scroll down to revisit the celebrity couples who worked together after splitting up.