The additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier solidify an upgraded backcourt and successful offseason for the New York Knicks. NBA teams with cap space all-too-regularly fall in love with the idea of a player “worth” gargantuan sums in free agency because of what he can be or what he has shown flashes of. Even more than the idea of said player, teams with cap space love being able to say that they used a significant chunk of that cap space on a player who appears to be worth that much or is at least asking for that much. They love the idea of them; they love being seen with them. They don’t (or won’t) end up actually loving them.