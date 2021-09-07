CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 lessons we've learned while building PADI Travel booking

Continue reading this article about building travel booking service on Django Stars blog. You open Facebook and spot your friend on the beach with a cocktail in hand, and then your colleague in some picturesque settings that are, most certainly, far away from the office. Moreover, the ads with stunning snaps of different resorts are chasing you every time you open the browser. Travelling is no longer about intricate plans, large budgets and “we can afford it twice a year” thing. People want to discover more — and not only millennials, senior travelers are making more and more travels each year. Reflecting the demand, the market graciously responds with the reduced prices and sweet propositions to the increasing needs.

