Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 best electric hand mixers that whizz up a storm in the kitchen

By Kayleigh Rattle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IILeq_0E17MUR500

While there are all manner of gadgets available to tempt a keen cook, an electric hand mixer is one of the more essential kitchen items.

From making light work of beating egg whites to even kneading dough, hand mixers are foolproof culinary aids, particularly when it comes to whipping and aerating. They take up far less space (and cost fewer pennies!) than a countertop mixer, too.

While hand mixers vary across the market, from the most basic to high-tech gadgets, it’s clear that many are now so adept at the task in hand that they can rival most larger countertop counterparts. Many also offer great value for money, coming with a number of additional attachments such as whisks, dough hooks and beater attachments.

When testing, we looked for a number of criteria, including models that were easy to grip and control (not so light the mixer and batter went everywhere, not so heavy to be cumbersome or arduous), more powerful than a standard hand-held whisk, easy to use and easy to clean.

We also looked at aesthetics, size, sound and storage. In the interest of fairness, we made the same shortbread batter with each hand mixer.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best hand mixers for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Breville hand mixer with heatsoft technology VFM021: £49.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best powerful hand mixer – Dualit chrome hand mixer: £35.44, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best range of speed settings – KitchenAid 5KHM9212BAC hand mixer: £84.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best cordless hand mixer – Cuisinart 3in1 cordless hand blender: £110, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for keeping upright – Russell Hobbs 24672 desire matte black hand mixer: £27, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best quiet hand mixer – Bosch MFQ3030GB hand mixer with 4 accessories: £24, Ao.com
  • Best for additional accessories – Morphy Richards 400512 hand mixer with 2 accessories: £25, Ao.com
  • Best affordable hand mixer – Wilko white hand mixer: £7, Wilko.com

Breville hand mixer with heatsoft technology VFM021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRPlI_0E17MUR500

Best: Overall

While this was slightly larger than some of the models we tested, it ticked all of the boxes, making it a clear winner. With its matte grey, white and copper finish, it certainly looks the part, and its functionality also delivers. Its 270w power output is lower than some models on the market, but its easy-to-slide 7-speed control and added “boost” button ensure a powerful and efficient output, all while being ergonomically pleasing to hold.

Proving it’s a jack of all trades, the Breville mixer comes with dough hooks, beaters and a whisk, plus a storage case to home them all. A special mention goes to its innovative “heatsoft” button, which heats ingredients such as butter, rather than having to wait for them to reach room temperature, to achieve the ideal bake.

Buy now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

Dualit 89303 hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3M57_0E17MUR500

Best: Powerful hand mixer

Ergonomically pleasing and with a sleek matte white or chrome finish to boot, this is a stylish model that you’ll want to keep on your countertop. With three attachments – a flat beater, balloon whisk and dough hook – it efficiently whisks, beats and mixes with little splashback. It also has a powerful 400w motor, plus four variable speed settings. Its retractable cord tidy and integral plug storage are an added bonus.

Buy now £62.03, Johnlewis.com

KitchenAid 5KHM9212BAC electric hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJgvf_0E17MUR500

Best: Range of speed settings

KitchenAid is celebrated for its quality stand mixers, and its hand mixer doesn’t disappoint. With its nine-speed setting and LED indicator, it feels like one of the most advanced models on the market. It also fits the hand well, so you have complete control over whatever you’re mixing. Its 16-wire whisk is ideal for making sauces, puddings and whipped eggs and cream, and it also comes with a mixing rod, dough hooks and turbo beaters – the latter can tackle denser doughs such as cookie dough and cake batter with ease. We also liked the fact that it comes with a handy storage bag for the attachments.

Buy now £84.99, Argos.co.uk

Cuisinart CSB300BU 3-in-1 cordless hand blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVkLB_0E17MUR500

Best: Cordless hand mixer

Some models we tested had short leads, so it was a delight to test this cordless mixer, which sits conveniently on its compact charging stand on your countertop. It’s a great all-rounder, and also comes with blending and mashing attachments, which you can pop in the dishwasher. We found it easy to use, thanks to its large on/off button and convenient safety lock. Its five-speed settings are easy to zip through, and it’s so powerful you think it might take off, but it is still sturdy and mixing is controlled.

The base isn’t the lightest on the market, but the mixer is easy to hold. The whisk attachment is ideal for achieving light batters, meringues and frothing milk, but you may want to look at a dedicated hand or stand mixer if you’re looking to be more industrious in the kitchen.

Buy now £110.00, Amazon.co.uk

Russell Hobbs 24672 desire matte black hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkAYs_0E17MUR500

Best: For keeping upright

With its 350w motor, five variable speed settings and added turbo function, this is surprisingly lightweight, easy to use and hold, and affordable. It also makes beating, mixing and whisking feel like a walk in the park. One of the aspects we enjoyed most is the fact that it can sit on its base in an upright position, so you can keep your countertops free from batter, or store it away efficiently.

Buy now £27.00, Amazon.co.uk

Bosch MFQ3030GB hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oACg_0E17MUR500

Best: Quiet hand mixer

It may not look like much but this is nifty, controlled and one of the quietest mixers we tested, which is surprising considering it boasts a 350w power output. On top of being lightweight, it has a great ergonomic grip, feels sturdy to hold, and you have total control when mixing ingredients. Its four speeds are easy to control with a flick of a thumb, and it has the added bonus of being BPA-free and made from non-toxic plastic.

Buy now £24.00, Ao.com

Morphy Richards 400512 hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0lqt_0E17MUR500

Best: For additional accessories

Solid and efficient, this mixer comes with a 400w motor, five power settings, and a turbo boost. With additional beaters and dough hooks – and considerable power behind it – it makes light work of basic mixing, beating and creaming, and can also whip up bread doughs and pizza mixes. It’s user-friendly, with the attachments being easy to eject, as well as being dishwasher safe. Overall, it’s controlled, sturdy and ergonomically pleasing, but it does have a relatively short flex wire so you’ll want to stand close to a plug socket when using.

Buy now £25.00, Ao.com

Wilko white hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMIwD_0E17MUR500

Best: Affordable hand mixer

For an affordable, functional, does-what-it-says-on-the-tin type model, you can’t go wrong with this Wilko hand mixer which, for its price, is a steal. It’s a basic device, recommended for those who aren’t necessarily seasoned bakers but who want a model which offers a bit more power than a hand whisk. It has a five-speed setting, plus a turbo button for extra oomph, and can fold, whip, cream, beat and even mash potatoes on its highest and turbo setting. Its only attachment is the whisk, so if you’re after additional hooks this isn’t for you. But considering the price, it’s surprisingly lightweight, functional and simple.

Buy now £7.00, Wilko.com

The verdict: Hand mixers

With its sleek finish, convenient storage container and innovative “heatsoft” technology, the Breville hand mixer was a clear winner for us. The KitchenAid also ticked all the boxes – we especially loved its chic design and nine-speed setting.

Voucher codes

For offers on hand mixers and kitchen appliances, try our discount code pages:

Looking for more baking recommendations? Read our guide to the best stand mixers that do the hard work for you

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid Mixers#Stand Mixer#Kitchen Appliances#Mixing#The Kitchen#Electric Mixer#Kitchenaid Mixers#Home Appliances#Amazon Co Uk Bosch#Hand Mixers#Powerful Hand Mixer#Affordable Hand Mixer#Quiet Hand Mixer#Breville Hand Mixer#Cordless Hand Mixer#Cordless Hand Blender#Dishwasher#Dough Hooks#Speed Settings Kitchenaid#Cuisinart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
RetailHartford Courant

The best kitchen pantry

Many household kitchens are designed with maximum storage in mind, with cupboards, cabinets and drawers abounding. Even with all this original dedicated space, many homeowners still find themselves in need of additional storage for dry foods, appliances, cutlery, dishware or other kitchen supplies. A standalone kitchen pantry provides additional space in a smaller kitchen and a decorative element to a larger one.
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Get this Cuisinart 2-speed hand mixer for $21.99

Freshly-refurbished by the folks at Woot (a totally relevant piece of slang) is a 2-speed Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender for a price so cheap you might think you’re being whisked away to heaven. The quiet, yet robust handheld 300-watt DC motor powers a stainless steel shaft that reaches deep to the bottom of bowls, pitchers, pots, and more for expertly-blended smoothies, soups, and sauces.
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Automated Formula Mixers

When you're the parent of a newborn, you want to get your hands on anything that can make your life a bit easier. And a baby formula mixer is definitely one of those things. Hand-mixing a bottle of formula may not seem like a big deal, but it's time-consuming, and you may not always get the smoothest blend for your little one. A formula mixer gives you perfectly blended milk every time without hassle. But of course, not all mixers are the same. To help you find one that's right for you, we've created a list of some of the best automated baby formula mixers out there. Check out some of our favorites below.
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Homemade burgers on the grill are a summer cookout classic and one of America's most popular foods. We'll teach you how to make the best grilled burgers you've ever made with a few tips you can follow while you're prepping and cooking.
CarsPosted by
The Independent

12 best kids’ scooters that they’ll love whizzing around on this summer

Scooters fall somewhere between a toy and a fun mode of transport. They not only help make walks with young children more pleasant, but they’re also indispensable for getting older kids to school. Getting your child their first scooter is a big moment in a family’s life: weekend strolls of a few blocks will no longer take the better part of an hour, and there are likely to be fewer tantrums when you spend less time on the road and more time enjoying the destination.Typically, kids as young as two years old can use basic kick scooters (you may even...
BicyclesHartford Courant

Best electric skateboard of 2021

An electric skateboard is one that is controlled by a battery and motor rather than by manual power. You control the board’s speed and brakes by using a handheld remote. Also known as e-skates, electric skateboards are a popular choice among commuters, students getting across campus and skating fanatics alike. Unless you’re a skateboarding pro, knowing what to look for in a board can be confusing. We discuss the most important considerations when deciding which is the best model for you, before rounding up the top electric skateboards of 2021.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

11 best kitchen bins that aren’t such a chore to empty

Whether you’re a fan of pedal bins, love the touch-free simplicity of a sensor bin or appreciate the sleekness of a touch-top bin, we’ve found 11 ways to add a splash of style to your waste disposal regime.Call us weird, but we love a good kitchen bin, whether it’s a hi-tech waste-devouring device kitted out with more tech than a Silicon Valley crash pad, or a modular miracle machine with different compartments for the shocking amount of waste produced by the average household. Speaking of which, our astounding ability to generate seemingly endless quantities of rubbish (one tonne per UK...
RetailEpicurious

The Best Cleaning Products for Kitchen Tools That Want a Little Extra Attention

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Why is it that some of the most useful items in the kitchen—like cast-iron skillets, wooden cutting boards, and colorful enamel pots—are also the most difficult to clean? I can't go a week without pulling out my Dutch oven for a sauce-making endeavor, and my cast iron has been known to feature in all three meals in a given day. But both are made from finicky materials that require special care and cleaning techniques; neither is the place for my basic kitchen sponge. Thankfully, a few products made to target these common but hard-to-clean surfaces are all you need to keep your tools grease stain- and grime-free. In the scheme of things, adding one extra spray to your cart is a fair price for a lifetime of perfectly roasted chicken.
Home & GardenPosted by
Indy100

8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen

Choosing a new refrigerator is a huge deal. There are plenty of options to consider, each depending on the size of your kitchen space, the look you’d love to achieve, internal storage space, and energy-saving qualities, just to name a few. Keeping those in mind, we looked at a cross section of the top-rated models at Best Buy and Home Depot (two common retailers with great prices and delivery options), and chose some from across the enormous pricing chasms to bring you what we feel are the best options out there.
LifestyleBHG

The Best Test Kitchen-Approved Food Scales

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For the average home cook, a digital food scale may sound like another non-essential gadget meant to take your money and clutter your cabinets. But in fact, the opposite is true. A digital food scale not only gives you the most accurate measurements, it also removes the need for the countless measuring cups taking over your kitchen drawers.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

5 Best Stand Mixers, According to Kitchen Appliance Experts

Using an electric mixer ensures light and airy cake layers, fluffy whipped cream, and icing that's velvety smooth — plus it's speedier than stirring umpteen times and much easier on your biceps. Unlike hand mixers, stand mixers free you to do other tasks while they do the work. The Good...
Lifestylefoodandnutrition.org

Hand Mixer Saves Sore Arms One Dough at a Time

Product reviewed: Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer. I recently discovered that the hand mixer I have in my kitchen is the one my mother gave me 18 years ago when I moved out. It was a hand-me-down that she gave me when she bought a new one. It’s been used so much that the two fastest speeds don’t even work. Needless to say, when the opportunity came up to test and review the Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer, I was up for the task.
Interior Designtopwirenews.com

VR Windows and Doors Featuring 3 Best Vinyl Windows For Kitchens

Vinyl windows are one of the best alternatives available for replacing old and ineffective wooden frames. Even if you are simply looking to brighten things up, replacing your windows can help change your entire outlook. With hundreds of brands to choose from some recommendations for vinyl windows have been recommended below.
RecipesFood & Wine

The Best Wok to Buy for Your Kitchen, According to Grace Young

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grace Young has literally written the book on wok cooking. (Make that two; her second, Stir-Frying to the Sky's Edge, won a James Beard Award.) Known in certain circles as the "Wok Therapist," Young wants you to rethink everything you know about stir-frying, starting with the word itself. According to Young, the essence of stir-fry has been lost in translation. In the original Cantonese, the word for stir-fry, chau, refers to a motion more akin to tumbling.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

6 Best Immersion Blenders of 2021, According to Kitchen Experts

Immersion blenders are so versatile. Also called a hand blender, the handheld tool has a motor on one end and blades on the other. They can do big jobs like blending smoothies and pureeing soups directly in the pot without having to transfer it to and from a blender, and they can also tackle small jobs like whipping cream and making a dressing.
ElectronicsSimply Recipes

The 7 Best Electric Griddles in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you’re an apartment dweller or dorm denizen with no working stove, an avid camper, or simply a home cook...
Lifestyletechnobezz.com

Best Electric Tea Kettles in 2021

Summary – The best electric tea kettles offer a quick and easy way of heating water without a stove or microwave. Some of them also feature temperature settings for.
Food & Drinkswilliams-sonoma.com

How to Select the Best Knife for the Task at Hand

Santoku. Nakiri. Bird’s Beak. There are so many knives out there these days that you can get in the weeds trying to decipher which is best for breaking down cauliflower, deboning fish, or slicing a tomato. Our cutlery department created a finely diced guide to knives, but we also wanted test kitchen director Belle English’s expert take.
ShoppingFood & Wine

The Best Kitchen Drawer Organizers Under $30 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you pull open a kitchen drawer, you shouldn't have to rifle around for your desired tools. If everything is in its place and organized, it should be a breeze to pluck out exactly what you're looking for—and besides, no one has time to pull each thing out to find that one silicone spatula.