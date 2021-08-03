‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’: How INXS Took It To A Whole New Level

“You can’t beat two guitars, bass and drums,” wrote Lou Reed in the liner notes of his 1989 album, New York. Sorry, Lou, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes it takes some extra, exotic instrument to push a record into greatness – and Reed ought to know, since The Velvet Underground was probably the first rock band with a viola player. From Stylophones to pool balls, the rock canon is full of memorably odd sounds and instrumental exotica. Here’s our overview of some of the most unusual instruments ever to appear on a classic record.