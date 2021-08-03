Cancel
‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’: How INXS Took It To A Whole New Level

By Tim Peacock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the late 80s, INXS transitioned into bona fide global superstars. They’d done much of the heavy lifting during the decade’s early years, nurturing an impeccable live reputation through relentless touring and preparing the ground for their landmark albums, Kick and X, to yield multi-platinum sales. Yet they needed to remain sharp, for when INXS recorded 1992’s Welcome To Wherever You Are, new musical styles, including grunge and alternative rock, were aggressively challenging the status quo.

