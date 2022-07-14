Best CPUs for Workstations 2022

If you're after the best processor for work, a lot of the decision boils down to just what your work is. Most processors can handle just about any workload you throw at them, given enough time. But faster CPUs (with more cores and/or faster clock speeds) chew through tough workloads in much less time, making them great CPUs for productivity. This list focuses on performance in productivity applications for workstations, while our Best CPUs for Gaming article will give you a better picture of gaming performance. For an even more in-depth look, our CPU Benchmarks Hierarchy has all the processors ranked based on performance in gaming, single- and multi-threaded workloads.



A processor that excels at gaming isn't always the best CPU if your workload is productivity-focused, so the AMD vs Intel rivalry rages on in the workstation market, too. In fact, as highly threaded CPUs become more common, gaming CPUs and work CPUs are increasingly different silicon beasts, making it tougher to choose which CPU is the best for your workload. So we've compiled a list of processors representing the best bang for your buck in common productivity tasks, based on our years of benchmarking and testing data.

As for recent releases, the workstation CPU market is in a lull as we await the arrival of AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series processors. Those processors should shake up our rankings when they're available for testing, and they'll eventually grapple with Intel's forthcoming Sapphire Rapids-X / Fishhawk Falls processors. The Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro chips will do double duty for both workstations and the enthusiast HEDT market, but we'll still have to wait until later this year for them to become available via retail. AMD also has its Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 chips in the works, which will also vie with Alder Lake for the lower-end spots on our list. However, Intel also has its Raptor Lake in the offing for later this year.

For now, AMD's Threadripper Pro 3995WX remains the most powerful workstation processor on the market. This fire-breathing 64-core 128-thread processor is aimed right at the meat of the OEM workstation market, but now it's available through retail channels , too. This chip comes armed with eight memory channels and 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity, marking a big advantage over the consumer-class Threadripper processors described below. However, in most workloads, its high price point might not be worth the slim performance advantages over the consumer models, meaning that its higher number of memory channels is the primary draw. Meanwhile, Intel's Alder Lake chips have taken over the lower-priced tiers due to the addition of ECC memory support and overclocking to the company's workstation W680 motherboards.

Quick Shopping Tips

When choosing a non-gaming-focused CPU, consider the following:

Know the apps you use: If your apps take advantage of superior core counts or memory channels, you might want to get an AMD chip. But if you're using lightly-threaded apps or want the broadest spate of officially supported software, Intel tends to perform better.

Get the latest gen: You usually won't save a lot by going with an older chip, and you may limit your upgrade options down the road.

You usually won't save a lot by going with an older chip, and you may limit your upgrade options down the road. Keep the motherboard in mind: The priciest CPUs require more expensive motherboards than cheaper chips.

For even more information, check out our 2020 CPU Buyer’s Guide , where we discuss how much you should spend for what you’re looking to do, and when cores matter more than high clock speeds.

Best processors for productivity at a glance:

Best Highest-End Workstation CPU:

AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX

Best High End Workstation CPU:

AMD Threadripper 3970X

Alternate: Intel Core i9-10980XE

Best High Performance Value Workstation CPU:

Intel Core i9-12900K

Alternate: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Best Overall Workstation Value CPU:

Intel Core i7-12700K

Alternate : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Best Budget Workstation CPU:

Intel Core i5-12400

Alternate: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Best CPUs for Workstations 2022

AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX (Image credit: AMD)

Best Highest-End Workstation CPU

Architecture: Zen 2 | Socket: sTRX4 | Cores/Threads: 64/128 | Base Frequency: 2.7 GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.2 GHz | TDP: 280W

Excellent rendering performance Competitive performance in GPU-accelerated applications Eight-Channel memory interface 128 Lanes of PCIe 4.0 Fully-validated ECC memory support Benefits a narrow cross-section of workloads

Intel's seemingly endless delay in transitioning to the 10nm node and a new architecture has left the industry ripe for disruption. As a result, AMD's Threadripper 3000 processors rule the upper segment of the HEDT market uncontested. The Threadripper 3990X established itself as the fire-breathing standard-bearer for the entire consumer market, but AMD has brought a very similar model to retail that's specifically designed for workstations.

AMD's Threadripper Pro 3995WX slots in as the workstation market's uncontested leader in multi-threaded work with 64 cores, 128 threads, and supports up to 2TB of memory spread out among eight memory channels, not to mention 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity. AMD also has less-pricey downstream WX models, too.

The Zen 3-powered Threadripper Pro 3995WX is pretty much exactly what AMD says it is: A highly specialized processor that provides incredible performance in a narrow cross-section of workloads, but at an extremely attractive price point given its capabilities.

AMD's decision to pair 64 cores and 128 threads with higher boost frequencies pays big dividends in VFX, 3D animation, and ray tracing workloads with more performance than you would expect from any comparable workstation-class solution, not to mention even some dual-socket servers. The higher boost frequencies provide snappy performance in everyday lightly-threaded applications and devastating threaded performance in workloads that scale well.

The price tag is eye-watering, but for professionals that can benefit from the 3995WX's hefty allotment of cores and threads, it's worth every penny. If you are looking for a more price-conscious model and don't need support for eight memory channels or 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity, then the consumer-oriented 64-Core Threadripper 3990X makes for a nice alternative.

Read: AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX Review

AMD Threadripper 3970X (Image credit: AMD)

Best High-End Workstation CPU

Architecture: Zen 2 | Socket: sTRX4 | Cores/Threads: 32/64 | Base Frequency: 3.7GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.5GHz | TDP: 280W

Excellent single and multithreaded performance Competitive per-core pricing Power efficient Indium solder Lack of backward compatibility

While the Threadripper 3990X/3995WX brings the utmost performance possible to bear, the exotic design does result in slower performance in some common workloads, leaving room for the Threadripper 3970X to serve as the more reasonable option for the productivity-minded.

The 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper 3970X delivers devastating threaded performance in its price range, often trouncing Intel's most exotic silicon. Intel's Xeon W-3175X is ill-suited to take on the comparatively power-sipping Threadripper processors on a power efficiency basis, not to mention pricing. Threadripper 3000 also brings a solid gain on the single-threaded performance front, too.

AMD's forward-thinking adoption of the PCIe 4.0 interface is another attraction that will help win over the semi-professional crowd. While the faster interface isn't as useful on the mainstream desktop, the ability to stack up throughput-craving devices behind the chipset without the radical throughput restrictions we see with Intel's DMI is another big win.



Read: AMD Threadripper 3970X Review

Intel Core i9-10980XE (Image credit: Intel)

Alternate Pick - Best High-End Workstation CPU

Architecture: Cascade Lake-X (Skylake) | Socket: LGA 2066 | Cores/Threads: 18/36 | Base Frequency: 3.0GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.8GHz | TDP: 165W

Incremental performance improvements Lower power consumption Overclockability Backward compatibility Price Dead-end platform PCIe3.0

The Core i9-10980XE is a solid alternative pick, just be aware that you'll sacrifice quite a bit of threaded horsepower by selecting the Core i9-10980XE.

For streamers and professionals who can make use of the extra I/O of and quad-channel memory, Intel’s Cascade Lake-X flagship earns its niche, but the Ryzen 5950X and 3950X are a better value for most productivity workloads where the more-robust HEDT platform is less important.



That leaves a preciously slim slice of the market where Intel has an advantage in this price bracket (users that need quad-channel memory or more PCIe lanes). Overclocking performance is a factor if you're willing to spend the cash. You can drop the -10980XE into an existing X299 board if you're willing to sacrifice a few PCIe lanes, but be aware that this is the end of the line for the X299 platform.

The 14nm process equates to faster clock speeds, and thus performance, at lower overall power consumption. The Core i9-10980XE also has much higher overclocking headroom than its predecessor. But the 10980XE’s advantage after tuning over the AMD Ryzen 5950X comes at a $280 premium and requires more robust cooling and power delivery, so you should factor that into your purchasing decision. In most cases, the Ryzen 9 5950X and 3950X, both listed below, remain the better choice if you can find those chips on shelves.

Read: Intel Core i9-10980XE Review

Intel Core i9-12900K (Image credit: Intel)

Best High Performance Value Workstation CPU

Architecture: Alder Lake | Socket: LGA 1700 | Cores/Threads: 16 (8P+8E) / 24 | Base Frequency: 3.2 | Top Boost Frequency: 5.2 | TDP: 125W

ECC Memory Support on W680 Competitive pricing DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 Leading single-threaded performance Multi-threaded performance Overclockable No bundled cooler Requires LGA1700 motherboard Platform pricing

The Intel Core i9-12900K once held the title of the fastest processor on the planet. At $589, it even outperforms AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X in heavily-threaded content creation tasks, making it an exceptional value for high-end game streaming, too. It's also the uncontested leader in x86 single-threaded performance. Perhaps most importantly, you can pair this chip with Intel's workstation W680 chipset and it supports ECC memory and CPU overclocking , making it a potent chip for entry-level workstations.

The 12900K also supports leading-edge connectivity with support DDR4-3200 or up to DDR5-4800 memory, along with 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an additional four lanes of PCIe 4.0 from the chip for M.2 SSDs.

The chip comes with eight P-cores that support hyper-threading, and eight single-threaded E-cores for a total of 24 threads. The P-cores have a 3.2 GHz base, and peak frequencies reach 5.2 GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (this feature is only active on P-cores). Meanwhile, the E-cores have a 2.4 GHz base and stretch up to 3.9 GHz via the standard Turbo Boost 2.0 algorithms. The chip is also equipped with 30MB of L3 cache and 14MB of L2.



This 12900K has a 125W PBP (base) and 241W MTP (peak) power rating, but we recorded considerably lower power consumption than its prior-gen counterpart. You get industry-leading performance in exchange.

You'll need to buy a capable cooler for the chip, and you'll also need a new 600-series motherboard. You can find a wide selection of high-end motherboards that support DDR5 memory, and although you'll only find lower-end and mid-range DDR4 motherboards, there's still plenty of selection available. Most users will enjoy the lower price and comparable performance of DDR4, but you can step up to the more expensive DDR5 if you need access to more memory throughput.

Read: Intel Core i9-12900K Review

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Alternate Pick - Best High Performance Value Workstation CPU

Architecture: Zen 3 | Socket: AM4 | Cores/Threads: 16/32 | Base Frequency: 3.4GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.9GHz | TDP: 105W

Class-leading 16 cores & 32 threads Overclockable Higher boost frequencies Reasonable price-per-core Power efficiency PCIe Gen 4.0 Requires beefy cooling No bundled cooler Higher gen-on-gen pricing No integrated graphics

High end desktop (HEDT) processors have long offered the ultimate in performance, as long as you were willing to pay the price. Aside from high pricing, HEDT chips also require expensive accommodations, like beefy motherboards and the added cost of fully populating quad-channel memory controllers. Add in the inevitable trade-offs, like reduced performance in lightly-threaded applications and games, and any cost-conscious users who could benefit from the threaded horsepower of a HEDT chip just settle for mainstream offerings.

AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X, with 16 cores and 32 threads, expands on its predecessors' mission of bringing HEDT-class performance to mainstream motherboards, lowering the bar for entry. The 5950X carries a ~$550 price tag, but that’s downright affordable compared to competing HEDT processors that don't offer the same class of performance.

The Ryzen 9 5950X's healthy slathering of cores and threads are incredibly adept at productivity workloads. Still, it does come with a dual-channel memory controller that can restrict performance in workloads constrained by memory throughput. However, outside of that notable restriction, if you're after a chip and platform that can do serious work seriously fast , but still be nimble enough to deliver high-refresh gameplay at the end of the day, the Ryzen 9 5950X fits the bill like no other CPU before it, blurring the lines between HEDT and mainstream platforms.

Read: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Review

Intel Core i7-12700K (Image credit: Intel, Shutterstock)

Best Overall Workstation Value CPU

Architecture: Alder Lake | Socket: LGA 1700 | Cores/Threads: 12 (8P+4E) / 20 | Base Frequency: 3.6 GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.9 GHz | TDP: 125 / 190W

Price Single- and Multi-threaded performance ECC Memory Support on W680 PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory Overclockable Power efficiency improved No bundled cooler Platform pricing Draws more power than Ryzen

At $385, the 12700K thoroughly beats the $330 Ryzen 7 5800X and even unseats the pricey $550 Ryzen 9 5900X. Intel's addition of ECC memory support and CPU overclocking on its workstation-class W680 chipset is the cherry on top that makes this chip an exceptional value for lower-end production systems.



Our benchmarks show the Core i7-12700K is a potent all-rounder if you're interested in a balanced blend of price and performance. The 12700K has serious chops in productivity work: In lightly-threaded apps, the 12700K is ~17% faster than the 5800X and 5900X. In threaded work, the Core i7-12700K is 2.5% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X, though the 5900X does carve out a few wins in heavily-threaded apps.

The Core i7-12700K has eight P-cores (high-performance) and four E-cores (Efficiency), for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run at a 3.6 / 5.0 GHz base/boost while the E-cores weigh in at 2.7 / 3.8 GHz. In addition, the chip is fed by 25MB of L3 cache and 12MB of L2.

The 12700K also supports leading-edge connectivity with support DDR4-3200 or up to DDR5-4800 memory, along with 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an additional four lanes of PCIe 4.0 from the chip for M.2 SSDs. The 12700K has a 125W PBP (base) and 190W MTP (peak) power rating. Still, we recorded considerably lower power consumption than its prior-gen counterpart, and you get ultra-competitive performance in exchange.

You'll need to buy a capable cooler for the chip, and you'll also need a new 600-series motherboard. You can find a wide selection of high-end motherboards that support DDR5 memory, and although you'll only find lower-end and mid-range DDR4 motherboards, there's still plenty of selection available. Most users will enjoy the lower price and comparable performance of DDR4, but you can step up to the more expensive DDR5 if you need access to more memory throughput.

Read: Intel Core i7-12700K Review

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (Image credit: AMD)

Alternate Pick - Best Overall Workstation Value CPU

Architecture: Zen 3 | Socket: AM4 | Cores/Threads: 12/24 | Base Frequency: 3.7GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.8GHz | TDP: 65W

Support for PCIe 4.0 Unlocked multiplier Compatible with 500-series motherboards Excellent gaming performance Excellent single- and multi-threaded performance No bundled cooler Higher gen-on-gen pricing No integrated graphics

If you’re truly only concerned about the best gaming CPU and basic productivity tasks, you should go with the Core i5-12400 and save yourself some money. However, if you prize a brutal mix of performance in all aspects, like single- and multi-threaded work and gaming, the Ryzen 9 5900X is your chip – it delivers in all facets.

The 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is rated for a 3.7 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost, but we clocked it in at 5.0 GHz during our own testing. Not only is the 5900X incredibly potent in threaded applications given its price point - it is also the uncontested fastest gaming chip on the market, so you'll get the best of both worlds.

There’s also support for PCIe 4.0 and overclockability to consider. The Ryzen 9 5900X drops into existing 500-series and some 400-series motherboards (be sure to assure compatibility). You'll need to bring your own cooler, and the bigger, the better — cooling definitely has an impact on performance with the higher-end Ryzen 5000 processors. However, if you're looking for a chip with a great mixture of both single- and heavily-threaded performance, the Ryzen 9 5900X is a great option.

Read: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Review

Intel Core i5-12400 (Image credit: Amazon, Shutterstock)

Intel Core i5-12400

Best Budget Workstation CPU

Architecture: Alder Lake | Socket: LGA 1700 | Cores/Threads: 6 (6P + 0E) / 12 | Base Frequency: 4.4 | Top Boost Frequency: 2.5 | TDP: 65W

Excellent gaming performance Strong single- and multi-thread Ultra competitive pricing PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory Supports memory overclocking Requires LGA1700 motherboard

If you're looking for the hands-down best budget CPU for workstations, the mid-range Alder Lake six-core 12-thread Core i5-12400 is your chip, especially after recent price reductions that bring it down to an incredible $160. As with Intel's other Alder Lake processors, this chip supports ECC memory on the W680 chipset, making it a great chip for workstations.



With the right tuning, it's even faster at gaming than the previous-gen $549 Core i9-11900K flagship, so it should go without saying that it's also faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X that we list as an alternate for this price range.



The chip comes with six P-cores that support hyper-threading that operate at a 2.5 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost speed. The 12400 supports leading-edge connectivity with support DDR4-3200 or up to DDR5-4800 memory, along with 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an additional four lanes of PCIe 4.0 from the chip for M.2 SSDs.



Our testing shows that the Core i5-12400 serves up solid performance in all manner of threaded productivity applications, and its snappy single-threaded performance beats even the fastest Ryzen 5000 processors. If some entertainment is on the menu, too, the Core i5-12400 delivers incredible levels of gaming performance but at a much lower price point than any comparable AMD processor, setting a new bar for budget gaming chips.



The Core i5-12400 comes with a capable cooler that can handle its 65W/117W base/peak power rating, but you'll also need a new 600-series motherboard. Most users will enjoy the lower price and comparable performance of DDR4, but you can step up to the more expensive DDR5 if you need access to more memory throughput.

Read More: Intel Core i5-12400 Review

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (Image credit: AMD)

Alternate Pick - Best Budget Workstation CPU

Architecture: Zen 3 | Socket: AM4 | Cores/Threads: 6 / 12 | Base Frequency: 4.1GHz | Top Boost Frequency: 4.8GHz | TDP: 65W

Strong gaming performance Strong in single- and multi-threaded workloads Relatively easy to cool PCIe 4.0 Bundled cooler Power efficiency Works with existing 500-series motherboards Higher gen-on-gen pricing

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X offers a compelling blend of pricing and performance in its price range, but the six-core 12-thread chip lands at $159. However, the 5600X brings more than enough extra application performance to justify the pricing, not to mention that it's among the most power-efficient desktop PC processors we've ever tested. That means it is easier to cool than competing chips in its price range, ultimately resulting in a quieter system.

AMD's Zen 3 microarchitecture results in a stunning 19% increase in IPC, which floats all boats in terms of performance in gaming, single-threaded, and multi-threaded applications. The 5600X serves up more than enough performance for day-to-day application workloads, but you'll need to align your expectations with the fact that this is a six-core processor. If entertainment is also on the menu, the 5600X is an incredibly well-rounded chip that can handle any type of gaming, from competitive-class performance with high refresh rate monitors to streaming.

The Ryzen 5 5600X has a 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clock, but with the right cooling and motherboard, you can expect higher short-term boosts. The chip also has a 65W TDP rating, meaning it runs exceptionally cool and quiet given its capabilities (the previous-gen model was 95W).

Existing AMD owners with a 500-series motherboard will breathe a sigh of relief as the 5600X drops right into existing 500-series motherboards, and some 400-series models (be sure to check compatibility lists). If you need a new motherboard to support the chip, both 400- and 500-series motherboards are plentiful and relatively affordable, with the B550 lineup offering the best overall value for this class of chip.

Read: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Review: The Mainstream Knockout

