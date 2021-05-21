newsbreak-logo
Retail

17 Non-Cheesy Bridesmaid Gifts for the Most Devoted Wedding Attendants

Vogue Magazine
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most wedding planning focuses on the needs of the groom and the bride, bridesmaid gifts shouldn't be overlooked. Their job description can be a lengthy, unpredictable one. A bridesmaid not only stands by her best friend’s side on one of the biggest days of her life, but she’s on call for emotional support during, say, a meltdown about the table linens or a freak-out over the weather report. Bridesmaids are up at the crack of dawn to get made up for the ceremony and subsequent hour of picture taking after the I do’s. They spend their paychecks on dresses, shoes, a wedding gift, a shower gift, a trip for the bachelorette, and so on. All of this is to say that a bridesmaid deserves a little something extra for carrying out her duties before and during your big day, and what better way to thank her than gifting her something that she will actually love and use forever.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

