Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama’s Up and Downs Through the Years

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama ’s relationship status has changed multiple times over the years, but where do the duo stand now? New shady lyrics point to a falling out between the exes.

The Disney star, who is 12 years younger than the actor, was first linked to Valderrama when she was 18 years old.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute,” Lovato said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated . “I didn't really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.' After I turned 18, we began dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don't really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

The twosome dated on and off for six years before pulling the plug on their relationship in 2016.

"After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends," they said via a joint statement at the time. "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi."

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer further opened up about the split in Simply Complicated, explaining that she needed to “conquer” not relying on someone else.

“I just wasn't ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn't explored yet,” Lovato said. “That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I've never been alone. It had nothing to do with falling out of love, we decided together we just probably are better as friends."

She continued: “I think my heart is always with Wilmer. You don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I'm pretty sure I am not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I'm trying to keep an open heart and an open mind when it comes to that."

While the former couple initially stayed close, with Valderrama publicly supporting Lovato after her 2018 overdose, she appeared to slam their relationship in 2022, seemingly addressing her age difference with Valderrama in her track “29,” a song off her eighth studio album , Holy Fvck.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” the lyrics read. “Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

