ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeP8j_0DdIKzra00

Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together.

The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . Pinkett Smith did not get the role — Nia Long ended up playing the part — but the two later struck up a romantic relationship.

Smith and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in December 1997. They went on to welcome son Jaden in July 1998 and daughter Willow in October 2000.

Prior to his marriage to the actress, the Bad Boys for Life star wed Sheree Zampino in May 1992. The pair’s son, Trey, arrived in November 1992. Smith and the Hollywood Exes alum divorced in 1995.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” Smith admitted during a June 2020 episode of Red Table Talk . “ Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

The Oscar nominee’s split from Zampino seemingly informed his approach to marriage with Pinkett Smith, as they have repeatedly made clear divorce has never been an option for them.

Meanwhile, the Maryland native addressed how important self-love is in a relationship too. “Without personal power/self love [sic], there is no foundation to build love for someone else because it’s the power needed to dissolve the ego which is our greatest obstacle to truly loving anyone,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2019. “Without self love [sic], all one has is their ego which gives a false sense of personal power through its brutal and unkind nature. The ego will never fail to strangle the love out of one’s heart if we allow it to take center stage in our relationships.”

She continued: “Transferring our trust to our hearts from our egos is a painful process in learning HOW to love. BUT … through it all … when we finally get to the place where we can give and receive love in its most pure state … ego free … it is only ever … beauty.”

In March 2022, Smith came under fire after he slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 94th annual Academy Awards after the comedian cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair loss . (She has spoken extensively about battling alopecia.) While he faced repercussions for his actions — the King Richard star was subsequently banned from all Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences events for 10 years — his wife has stood by his side, breaking her silence in a June 2022 episode of Red Table Talk .

“Until [Will and Chris reconcile], Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she said.

Scroll through to see what Smith and Pinkett Smith have said about their marriage through the years.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Martin Lawrence Gives 'Bad Boys 4' Update Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Is Bad Boys 4 off the table following Will Smith‘s now-infamous Oscars slap? Martin Lawrence doesn’t think so. The 57-year-old comedian gave fans an update on the franchise’s future during an interview with Ebony magazine. “We got one more at least,” Lawrence promised in the July 2022 cover story.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Sheree Zampino
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Nia Long
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 (Plus, Baby 9 May Be on the Way!)

Since starting his career in 1998, Nick Cannon has played many roles, from actor to comedian to host. But off-camera, the host of The Masked Singer has played perhaps his most important part: father. "I'm so excited about all my kids," he said in a People interview in May. "Constantly,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Academy Awards#The Red Table Talk
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin

Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy