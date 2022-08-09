ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GTA Online fastest cars for racing

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 1 day ago

If you're driving one of the GTA Online fastest cars then you'll have a competitive edge over your rivals during races, plus you'll be able to dash away from the cops and generally zoom from A to B in record time as you travel around Los Santos. When you're thinking about fastest cars, the top speed is a stat you naturally focus on, though practically you'll also need to take into account other elements such as handling and acceleration to get a true read on which vehicles are best for racing. The years of updates in GTA Online mean you have a huge roster of rides to pick from, so we're here to assist with choosing the ones widely considered as the best.

GTA Online biggest garage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvhA9_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Want somewhere to store your fast rides? Then you need to invest in the biggest garage in GTA Online .

To do that we're using the data produced by GTA vehicle expert Adam Brough, via his YouTube channel and gtacars.net website. Using his own custom made tracks, he has carried out detailed and scientific tests to determine the top speed and lap time for all of the vehicles in the game. Yes, all of them! For simplicity here, we've just focused on cars you can enter the main groups of races with, which means you won't find rides such as the Declasse Scramjet and Pegassi Toreador or Open Wheel racers on this list. If you want the lowdown on the GTA Online fastest cars, then we've got all the information you need below.

GTA Online fastest cars by top speed on PS5 and Xbox Series X

When the enhanced new-gen version of GTA 5 arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it introduced the GTA Online Hao's Special Works auto shop within the LS Car Meet, where select vehicles can be upgraded for "elite driving performance" far beyond what the regular modification can provide. These HSW vehicle makeovers completely overhauled the ranking of GTA Online fastest cars by top speed, but remember that you can only access these on PS5 and Xbox Series X:

  1. HSW Benefactor Stirling GT - 156.8mph (252.3km/h)
  2. HSW Karin S95 - 155.5mph (250.3km/h)
  3. HSW Bravado Banshee - 153mph (246.2km/h)
  4. HSW Principe Deveste Eight - 151.8mph (244.3km/h)
  5. HSW Grotti Turismo Classic - 150.5mph (242.2km/h)

When the first set of HSW vehicles arrived, the Karin S95 was comfortably sat at the apex of the top speed table, which was handy as returning players who upgraded to the enhanced version could claim it for free and just pay for the conversion work. However, the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update added the Benefactor Stirling GT to the list of rides Hao can customize, allowing players to take this coupe with fairly average performance and light a rocket under it to blast it to the top of the leaderboard.

1. HSW Benefactor Stirling GT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHRRb_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $975,000 from Legendary Motorsport + $855,000 HSW conversion = $1,830,000
Class: Sports Classics
Top Speed: 156.8mph (252.3km/h)

2. HSW Karin S95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vte9y_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,995,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos (free for returning players) + $525,000 HSW conversion = $2,520,000
Class: Sports
Top Speed: 155.5mph (250.3km/h)

3. HSW Bravado Banshee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bdPd_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $90,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos + $1,840,000 HSW conversion = $1,930,000
Class: Sports
Top Speed: 153mph (246.2km/h)

4. HSW Principe Deveste Eight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqAGR_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport + $1,110,000 HSW conversion = $2,905,000
Class: Super
Top Speed: 151.8mph (244.3km/h)

5. HSW Grotti Turismo Classic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tc00_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $705,000 from Legendary Motorsport + $897,000 HSW conversion = $1,602,000
Class: Sports Classics
Top Speed: 150.5mph (242.2km/h)

GTA Online fastest cars by top speed on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

For players on PC or previous-gen consoles, the upgrade options via Hao's Special Works are not available, so you won't be able to reach the heady speeds of 150+mph listed above. However, there are still plenty of decent options available that aren't too far off the pace:

  1. Ocelot Pariah - 136mph (218.9km/h)
  2. Grotti Itali RSX - 135.25mph (217.7km/h)
  3. Pfister 811 - 132.5mph (213.2km/h)
  4. Principe Deveste Eight - 131.75mph (212km/h)
  5. Lampadati Corsita - 131.3mph (211.3km/h)

The Ocelot Pariah arrived with the launch of The Doomsday Heist update in late 2017, and has been sitting pretty at the peak of the top speed list ever since. Most of the cars in this top five have been around for some time, though the Lampadati Corsita was a recent addition with The Criminal Enterprises update and has snuck on to the end of the list.

1. Ocelot Pariah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kFc6_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,420,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Sports
Top Speed: 136mph (218.9km/h)

2. Grotti Itali RSX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vyr8_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,465,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Sports
Top Speed: 135.25mph (217.7km/h)

3. Pfister 811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkoPi_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,135,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Super
Top Speed: 132.5mph (213.2km/h)

4. Principe Deveste Eight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSneI_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Super
Top Speed: 131.75mph (212km/h)

5. Lampadati Corsita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDv9R_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Sports
Top Speed: 131.3mph (211.3km/h)

GTA Online fastest cars by lap time

Of course, top speed isn't the only consideration when looking for the GTA Online fastest car, as acceleration and handling also play a big part in determining how usefully quick the vehicle actually is. Below we have the top 10 test track lap times, as earned by an expert driver to get a measure of the cars' performances in race conditions:

  1. HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 0:55.589
  2. HSW Coil Cyclone II - 0:55.823
  3. Progen Emerus - 0:58.291
  4. HSW Principe Deveste Eight - 0:58.359
  5. Benefactor Krieger - 0:58.526
  6. Benefactor LM87 - 0:58.658
  7. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 0:58.758
  8. Dewbauchee Vagner - 0:59.194
  9. Annis S80RR - 0:59.226
  10. Truffade Thrax - 0:59.261

For PS5 and Xbox Series X players, either the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus or Coil Cyclone II modified by Hao's Special Works are the GTA Online fastest cars by this measure. Players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One should look towards the Progen Emerus, though the Benefactor Krieger or LM87 are both close behind.

1. HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hGHT_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,245,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry + $500,000 HSW conversion = $3,745,000
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:55.589

2. HSW Coil Cyclone II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqUcT_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,250,000 from Legendary Motorsport + $475,000 HSW conversion = $2,725,000
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:55.823

3. Progen Emerus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDrrn_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,750,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:58.291

4. HSW Principe Deveste Eight

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport + $1,110,000 HSW conversion = $2,905,000
Class: Super
Lap Time: 0:58.359

5. Benefactor Krieger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfqZC_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,875,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:58.526

6. Benefactor LM87

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkS5T_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,915,000 from Legendary Motorsports
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:58.658

7. Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUrRA_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,245,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:58.758

8. Dewbauchee Vagner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbBAa_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,535,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:59.194

9. Annis S80RR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeFot_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,575,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:59.226

10. Truffade Thrax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wvK5_0DdGDCW200

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,325,000 from Legendary Motorsport
Class: Supers
Lap Time: 0:59.261

Do you prefer to do your racing on two wheels? Then we also have a round up of the GTA Online fastest bikes .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

