Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez, Adele and More Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Celebs are rocking Sin City! There's no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music's most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip.

Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, the iconic destination offers something for everyone. Jennifer Lopez , for example, brought her A-game to the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for nearly two years, performing from January 2016 to September 2018. When she was offered the gig in October 2014, the deal was reportedly set to be worth $350,000 per night.

"This is going to be the show I've always dreamed of creating," the former American Idol judge tweeted the following May as she began planning her "multifaceted, high-energy" residency.

When she completed her 120 concerts, Lopez brought in $101.9 million. Hers was the top-selling residency by a Latin artist and the sixth highest-grossing Las Vegas residency of all time.

Plenty of pop superstars have followed in Lopez's footsteps, bringing their powerhouse performing chops to the casinos. Lady Gaga , Kelly Clarkson and Britney Spears have each completed successful runs at the fan-favorite theaters, with Adele joining the ranks of residency artists in November 2021.

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer tweeted after the release of her fourth record, 30 , confirming her Weekends With Adele concert series after months of speculation.

The Grammy winner booked four months at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace Hotel, which has an official capacity of 4,100 and is likely to sell out for each weekend from January 2022 to April 2022.

News of her residency came shortly after the British artist shot down rumors that she would be taking over Las Vegas, telling Rolling Stone in November 2021 that there was "f--king nothing available" to book. The dangers of the coronavirus pandemic also appeared to give Adele pause.

"It's too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff," she told the magazine. "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get Covid, either."

While speaking with John Mayer later that month, Adele confessed that she would "probably not" be kicking off a worldwide tour supporting 30 because it felt risky.

"I'd love to. I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don't like touring. ... I got into the swing of it last time and obviously I've gone up to stadiums. Without sounding spoiled, it's easier because there's less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place," she said in November 2021. "It doesn't sit right with me putting an album out this year and then touring it in 2023."

Ahead of confirming her residency, the "I Drink Wine" singer performed a CBS concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles titled Adele: One Night Only . She followed it up with An Audience With Adele , which was filmed live from the London Palladium and aired on the U.K.'s ITV.

Scroll down to see which artists have (or had) a Vegas residency:

