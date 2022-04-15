Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More Celebs Clap Back at the Parenting Police

The claws will come out if you mess with these celeb parents! From Khloé Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen , many stars have clapped back at social media trolls over the years.

Case in point — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ripped into a Twitter user who called her daughter True “not cute at all” in July 2018.

The reality star replied, “What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life. … I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind.”

The former E! personality called the hater a “loser” in a subsequent tweet, writing, “No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must, why would you tag me?”

The troll later apologized and deleted her original tweet. “[I] honestly didn’t mean for my tweet to get as many replies and whatnot to it,” the Twitter user wrote at the time. “I apologize for my actions, and I shouldn’t have said what I said. I wasn’t thinking at all.”

As for Teigen, the Cravings cookbook author has gone off on social media users for criticizing everything from her third-trimester flight to her kids’ use of plastic bath toys. (The Bring the Funny judge shares daughter Luna and son Miles with John Legend .)

“You can call me whatever you want,” the Utah native explained to Parenting.com in 2017. “You can call me ugly, you can say my forehead is big, you can say my dress is hideous but once you start talking about my food and my child that’s when I get really crazy. I think people should remember that everyone is just doing their best.”

Two years later, the Chrissy’s Court star exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t want to humiliate her little ones with her online activity .

“I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost said in August 2019. “Luna’s so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her.”

Keep scrolling for a look at more of the best celebrity clapbacks, from Olympian gymnast Shawn Johnson defending her daughter Drew’s “first flip” in February 2020 to Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk taking pride in posing naked for a mother-daughter photo shoot the following year.